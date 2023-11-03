Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP issues statement on antisemitism

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over the past few weeks, we have been deeply troubled to see the wave of antisemitic hate taking root on college campuses in this country and across the globe in the form of demonstrations, harassment, threats and violence. As a firm, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has a long and proud history of standing behind the Jewish community and we believe that the time has come for law firms like ours to speak up publicly against such abhorrent behavior.

We were heartened to see the public letter that was issued by a number of prominent law firms to law school deans on Wednesday. We echo those sentiments and state unequivocally that MSK condemns all forms of antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism and bigotry. MSK has zero tolerance for such behavior in its workplace and we have been distressed to observe deans of law schools who are charged with training future officers of the court stand idly by as hate speech has been allowed to flourish unchecked. It cannot be allowed to continue.

To be clear, MSK’s support for free speech and vigorous political debate remains undiminished. A free exchange of ideas in times like these is essential. But, when speech veers into violent rhetoric calling for death to Jews or the abolishment of the State of Israel, the boundaries of legitimate political discourse have been crossed. All of us in this country and the international community must unite behind enforcing that line and protecting the targets of such hatred.

- MSK Governing Board