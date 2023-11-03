Allego Signs Two New 10-Year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for 100 GWh of Energy per Year, Further Mitigating Input Cost Volatility and Advancing Sustainable Mobility

ARNHEM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, today announced that it has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy per year with Energy Solutions Group, the largest independent green energy producer in the Benelux region. The application of these PPAs is expected to enable Allego to stabilize its input cost base and minimize the impact of commodity price volatility on its operational and margin profile while sourcing renewable solar and wind energy.

PPAs are also another way to reinforce Allego's efforts in its mission to provide 100% renewable energy to its growing EV charging network. As it seeks to achieve this goal, Allego has developed an entire ecosystem within the organization to procure, monitor, and distribute clean energy to its network, including its demand and supply optimization software, making it a pure-play charge point operator that is also an energy provider. This framework permits Allego to have more control over the energy it receives and delivers to its network, ultimately providing a better user experience for the EV driver.

Mathieu Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer at Allego, says, “PPAs have proven to be an effective and competitive tool to achieve two key objectives for Allego: providing 100% renewable energy to our network and minimizing input cost volatility. We secured these PPA contracts at favorable fixed prices, which in turn increases the overall attractiveness and margin of our energy procurement strategy. By sourcing local, green energy to our network, we expect to be able to maximize the industry-wide shift to electric mobility. These PPAs we have signed with Energy Solutions Group are tangible progress in our journey for a more sustainable future for all.”

Consumers and businesses have been impacted by the instability in energy prices in recent years, causing EV drivers to be more selective in where they charge their cars. By procuring energy through PPAs, Allego has committed to reducing this impact of volatile commodity prices by directly sourcing renewable energy to its chargers. In less than a year since signing its first PPA, Allego has contracted six renewable energy parks through the utilization of PPAs, with the aim of supplying 80% of its energy from PPAs and the remaining 20% through local green certificates. Allego will continue to commit to sustainable mobility solutions, actively driving the transition to electric transportation by providing clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions to its ever-expanding network of EV charging stations.

The long-term agreements with Energy Solutions Group will source the energy from a wind farm, located in Strijensas, the Netherlands, and a solar park, located in Maarheeze, the Netherlands. The PPAs are expected to be operational by January 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary software, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of almost 35,000 charging ports (and counting) spanning 15 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 220 people striving every day to make charging accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

