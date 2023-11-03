Del Grande Dealer Group Partners with Hyundai Hope On Wheels® to Present Funds to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital to Further the Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, recently partnered with Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids fight cancer, to present its annual research and programmatic grants to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. Dr. Tanja Gruber was awarded the $400,000 Hope Scholar Grant and Dr. Crystal Wang was awarded the $250,000 Young Investigator Grant.

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital received two of the 88 grants presented to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels contributed a total of $25 million to fund pediatric cancer research grants and survivorship efforts.

“Our commitment to the fight against pediatric cancer is not about selling cars or promoting our business, it is truly who we are and what we do to try to make the world a better place,” said Del Grande Dealer Group’s Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Beaver. “Working together with all local Hyundai dealers, Hyundai Motor of America and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, we can achieve our goal of reaching a day without pediatric cancer.”

To date, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has contributed $225 million to fight pediatric cancer. These funds have supported nearly 1,300 cancer research studies at more than 175 medical institutions. Dedicated researchers and doctors who have received these grants work countless hours to help move closer to a cure.

In addition to national efforts, DGDG continues to support their local communities through DGDG Does Good, the charitable arm of the Del Grande Dealer Group.

