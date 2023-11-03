KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to State of Ohio General Obligation Highway Capital Improvement Bonds, Series Y; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the State of Ohio General Obligation Highway Capital Improvement Bonds, Series Y and affirms the long-term rating of AAA for parity General Obligation Highway Capital Improvement Bonds. The Outlook remains Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Coverage from pledged revenues is exceptionally strong. Receipts in FY 2023 provide coverage of 25.5x pro forma maximum annual debt service.

The bonds are secured by the general obligation pledge of the State with additional credit protection provided by the pledged highway revenues, which effectively puts HCIB bondholders in a priority position relative to GO bondholders.

Credit Challenges

Socioeconomic indicators including population, employment and gross state product growth lag the U.S.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

Significant deterioration in socioeconomic indicators relative to the U.S.

Methodologies

Public Finance: U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology

Public Finance: U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology

ESG Global Rating Methodology

