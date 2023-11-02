Xponential Fitness and Meta Present Quest 3 Users with Favorite Fitness Classes

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential+, the on-demand digital workout platform from Xponential Fitness, the leading franchisor of boutique fitness studios, recently released its groundbreaking new app for the Meta's Quest 3 headset. Revealed at the Meta Connect event in September, the Xponential+ Quest 3 app boldly steps into uncharted territory, harnessing the cutting-edge mixed reality technology, full-color passthrough, and natural depth perception of the Quest 3, positioning itself as a pioneering force in redefining fitness experiences within the Metaverse.

This landmark moment underscores Xponential Fitness' inaugural venture into the realm of virtual reality. Notably, Xponential+ on Quest 3 stands at the forefront of innovation, being among only a few apps selected to exploit the remarkable mixed reality capabilities of the Quest 3 prior to its debut.

“We’re thrilled to be pioneering a new category of fitness experience, alongside a world-renowned brand like Meta,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Xponential+. “As these technologies rapidly emerge into the mainstream, we recognized an opportunity to incorporate a new level of immersion with the efficiencies already realized by 2D digital fitness. Unlike the many fitness games available to VR users today, the technological advancements in the Quest 3 headset allow us to leverage the best virtual and social features while delivering proven workouts from mainstream fitness brands previously unavailable.”

By seamlessly integrating Quest 3's unmatched technological advancements with Xponential+'s fitness expertise, this collaboration achieves an unparalleled level of realism and immersion in virtual fitness experiences. Xponential+ emerges as a true pioneer, unlocking the transformative potential of the Quest 3's mixed reality features and redefining the very essence of fitness in the Metaverse.

Mixed Reality Integration: one of the most impressive features of the new Quest 3 headset, mixed reality is a technological prerequisite that now opens the door for mainstream fitness experiences like Xponential+ to expand beyond the game-like fitness that emerged in earlier generations.

Natural Depth Perception: Xponential+ leverages Quest 3's cutting-edge technology to provide users with natural depth perception, a feature particularly valuable for cardio brands like CycleBar, Row House, and STRIDE Fitness.

Environment Mapping: the app intelligently maps the user's physical surroundings, ensuring an enhanced and safe workout experience by adjusting gameplay to the user’s physical environment.

Spatial Anchoring: for example, in Pure Barre, users can anchor a virtual barre to support in their physical environment, such as a table or chair, creating a stable virtual element that remains in place as they move within the virtual environment.

Versatile Workout Environments: users can enjoy workouts in a range of immersive settings, including full virtual reality studios, mixed reality environments that seamlessly blend the physical and virtual, and full passthrough mode, where instructors appear in users' physical surroundings.

Meta, a force in the world of social technology and virtual reality, has long been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of human experiences. In its commitment to innovation and the pursuit of excellence, Meta has recognized the transformative potential of merging technology and wellness. With this vision, it has enabled Xponential Fitness to lead the charge in redefining the intersection of fitness and virtual reality. With the introduction of the Xponential+ for the Meta Quest 3 Headset, Meta has empowered Xponential Fitness to evolve fitness and tech, allowing users to embark on a fitness journey that transcends traditional boundaries and offers a unique, immersive experience like no other.

Together, Meta and Xponential Fitness are poised to revolutionize the future of fitness, providing users with access to a world of wellness possibilities in the palm of their hands, all within the Meta Quest 3 Headset.

For more information and pricing, please visit xponential.plus/vr.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 19 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.