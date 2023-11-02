Corsight AI Helped Bogotá Police Recognize and Arrest Murder and Theft Suspects Using Facial Recognition

BOGOTÁ, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsight AI, a global leader in advanced facial recognition technology, partnered with NewSat, a specialist integrator of technological solutions in Latin America with extensive experience in private and government projects, to achieve significant results in improving public safety in Bogotá through its innovative solutions. A recent 30-day Proof of Concept (POC) conducted in collaboration with the Bogotá Metropolitan Police in TransMilenio, the city's bus rapid transit system, resulted in the successful capture of individuals wanted for murder and theft, demonstrating the effectiveness of Corsight AI's technology.

The carefully planned and implemented POC setup utilized 20 cameras strategically positioned throughout the TransMilenio network. Corsight AI's facial recognition software, powered by four rotating licenses, was harnessed to analyze these cameras and cross-reference them against a vast database containing the records of over five thousand individuals with active court orders in Bogotá. This enabled law enforcement to quickly and accurately identify and locate wanted individuals.

In the first two weeks of the POC, Corsight AI's facial recognition system led to the apprehension of six individuals: one for homicide and the remaining five for theft. One of them managed to escape, and the rest were caught and arrested by the Bogota police.

Lieutenant Colonel Jader Llerena Rivas, the Commander of Mass Transportation Service from the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, praised Corsight AI's technology, stating, "As part of the Bogota Operation program, the police linked this software to the Mass Transportation System. We have a database of over five thousand people with active court orders in the city, and apprehending these individuals will help us improve the public safety perception by bringing them to justice."

Corsight AI's facial recognition technology excels in challenging scenarios with low light, poor image quality, or partially obscured faces, ensuring accurate identification even in difficult situations. With the recent installation of biometric cameras, TransMilenio aims to use facial recognition to enhance security within its stations and vehicles.

Karla M. López, Corsight AI sales manager for LATAM, said, "The successful POC held in collaboration with our valued partner NewSat illustrates the significant potential this technology holds in deterring criminal activity and making public spaces safer for Bogotá residents."

López added, "Corsight AI remains committed to advancing the capabilities of facial recognition technology and contributing to public safety efforts in cities and communities around the world.