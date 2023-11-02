Baptist Health Engages Omnicell in an Effort to Enhance Pharmacy Care and Further Gain Control of Medication Supply Chain

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, today announced that Kentucky-based Baptist Health has selected Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service in an effort to address labor challenges and improve clinical and financial outcomes.

Labor shortages, disconnected care settings, and manual processes continue to impact patient care for many healthcare providers and prevent clinicians from operating at the top of their license.

Baptist Health is one of the latest health systems to adopt Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service, which is expected to help enhance safety and dispensing accuracy while streamlining workflows through a combination of advanced robotics, dispensing optimization tools, and remote and onsite experts. This comprehensive solution is designed to automate and optimize pharmacy labor and workflows, leading to pharmacists spending on average 75 percent less time on dispensing tasks.1

“We selected Omnicell’s robotics and services for our Central Pharmacy Services Center in an effort to help alleviate staffing challenges while focusing on improving quality, patient safety, and efficiency,” said Nilesh Desai, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Baptist Health. “We’re excited about the opportunity to advance further toward our vision of a fully integrated and highly automated pharmacy solution.”

We believe automating central pharmacy tasks is critical to achieving the Autonomous Pharmacy, an industry-defined vision to replace manual, error-prone activities with automated processes that are intended to be safer and more efficient.

“Baptist Health has been a leader in embracing the industry vision of a fully autonomous pharmacy,” said Alex Pratt, senior vice president and chief growth officer for Omnicell. “The addition of these Advanced Services should help them move closer to that vision while also helping to enable them to achieve their goals of optimized clinical and financial outcomes.”

Learn more about Omnicell’s Advanced Services and the transformation of pharmacy care at omnicell.com.

About Baptist Health

Founded in 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky, Baptist Health is a full-spectrum health system dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves. The Baptist Health family consists of nine hospitals, employed and independent physicians, and more than 400 points of care, including outpatient facilities, physician practices and services, urgent care clinics, outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers, home care, fitness centers, and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics.

Baptist Health’s eight owned hospitals include more than 2,300 licensed beds in Corbin, Elizabethtown, La Grange, Lexington, Louisville, Paducah, Richmond and New Albany, Indiana. Baptist Health also operates the 410-bed Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville in Madisonville, Kentucky in a joint venture with Deaconess Health System based in Evansville, Indiana. Baptist Health employs more than 22,500 people in Kentucky and surrounding states.

Baptist Health is the first health system in the U.S. to have all of its hospitals recognized by the American Nursing Credentialing Center with either a Magnet® or Pathway to Excellence® designation for nursing excellence.

Baptist Health’s employed provider network, Baptist Health Medical Group, has more than 1,650 providers offering care in 74 specialties, including more than 780 physicians and more than 870 advanced practice clinicians. Baptist Health’s physician network also includes more than 2,000 independent physicians.

Learn more at BaptistHealth.com.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model in an effort to optimize financial and clinical outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of automation and advanced services, Omnicell is uniquely positioned to address evolving healthcare challenges, connect settings of care, and streamline the medication management process. Healthcare facilities worldwide partner with Omnicell to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, improve patient safety, and enhance patient engagement and adherence, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

1 https://www.omnicell.com/customer-stories/sentara-rmh

