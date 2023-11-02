Ncontracts and findCRA Announce Strategic Relationship to Support Banks Nationally

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance, risk management, and vendor solutions for the financial service industry, and findCRA, a nationally-recognized RegTech company providing cloud-based CRA research software, have announced a new strategic relationship.

“Ncontracts is excited to work with findCRA to offer banks more ways to meet their CRA requirements and demonstrate their commitment to community stewardship,” said Michael Berman, Ncontracts founder and CEO.

The strategic relationship allows banks to benefit from the natural alignment between the product offerings of Ncontracts and findCRA. Both companies deliver powerful software to assist banks of all sizes in meeting regulatory requirements under the federal Community Reinvestment Act.

“At findCRA, we’ve built our solutions with a ‘CRA first’ approach to help banks research their communities and prepare for exams. It makes perfect sense to work with Ncontracts to amplify the way banks can benefit from our combined offerings,” said Ben Loehle, findCRA CEO and Co-Founder.

Ncontracts CRA Relief empowers banks to analyze CRA data while tracking investments and services that serve the needs of its local community, demonstrating CRA compliance to examiners. findCRA’s Community Qualifier software enables banks to research and document CRA relationships consistently and easily, providing online access to over 60,000 CRA-aligned nonprofit profiles, powered by its CRANIA algorithm.

Banks interested in learning more about solutions offered by Ncontracts or findCRA can visit either company’s website to schedule a demo.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 5th consecutive year. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

About findCRA

findCRA provides banks of all sizes a more efficient way of meeting their CRA regulatory obligations with its online research engine that puts CRA first. The company provides comprehensive, consistent data and instant insights into CRA alignment for nonprofits and performance context for every community in the nation. Its cloud-based software tools – Community Qualifier and Contexter – simplify time-consuming CRA research efforts by organizing hundreds of critical data points into an intuitive research engine.