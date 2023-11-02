NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Hold Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call on November 9, 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023 and will hold an investment community conference call that day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Date/Time: Thursday, November 9, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Pre-Registration: Participants can pre-register for the conference call here: Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Dial In: Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference call by dialing the following and requesting the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals call: 833-816-1121 from within the U.S. 412-317-1862 from outside the U.S.

The live webcast of the conference call also will be available on the Events section of the Company website. A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after its completion through November 30, 2023 by dialing 877-344-7529 from within the U.S., 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., and entering conference ID 7329052. The webcast will also be archived here.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to eyecare consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Company Ltd.

Socialize and Stay Informed on NovaBay’s Progress

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn

Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information

For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:

Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com

Avenova.com

DERMAdoctor Purchasing Information

For DERMAdoctor purchasing information:

Please call 877-337-6237 or email service@dermadoctor.com

DERMAdoctor.com