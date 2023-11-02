Unlocking Gen Z Loyalty through Casual Gaming: Coca-Cola and McDonald’s extend partnership with Brag House

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brag House, an esports platform for the casual college gamer, today announced that following a series of successful online and physical events in Southern California and HBCUs throughout 2022, in which Coca-Cola and local McDonald’s participated as lead sponsors, the partnership has been extended and will see events run across the US in multiple states throughout November 2023.

The events will start on Saturday, November 4, 2023 for the Southern California qualifier. With more qualifiers planned in the month of November in Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Most platforms cater to serious players, while the casual gamer has been underserved within the college system. There has never been a single platform for those seeking fun, competitive play, and community – until Brag House. Coca-Cola and local McDonald’s Owner Operators recognize the growing influence and importance of the casual gaming community and want to offer them a unique collegiate competitive experience.

Brag House manages both online and in-person events through a proprietary platform which is accessed by college casual gamers, alumni and their communities via braghouse.com. Within the platform, gamers and fans are encouraged to build rivalries and get acquainted with peers from other colleges. Users can start “Bragging” and predict outcomes and scores to place higher on leaderboards. Loyalty Tokens can be earned the more you engage, which can then be redeemed for prizes and merch from Brag House’s online store.

Beyond the online platform, Brag House has active ‘Collegiate Leads’ across numerous campuses in the US who organize online challenges between rival colleges, watch parties and other online social events to help build community activity. To date, 200 colleges and universities have participated in Brag House events and the community has spent over 10,000 hours spectating live Brag House streamed content too.

Lavell Juan, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House, said: “Brag House has identified an underserved casual gaming audience and filled the void with a platform that encourages community, engagement and above all, fun. For brands, this represents a fantastic opportunity to be visible, authentically engaged and active in the hard to reach Gen Z demographic. Having tested with us last year, it is fantastic to extend our partnership with Coca-Cola and local McDonald’s co-ops as we bring the Brag House experience to more campuses across the US.”

“We’ve partnered with Brag House previously, and have witnessed first hand the power of the community they have built. We track engagement and the response across all events has been impressive. For McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, extending this partnership is an obvious next step and one we’re very excited about,” says Patricia Chambers, VP at Davis Elen Advertising who leads esports partnerships for its local McDonald’s clients.

“It’s about meeting Gen Z where they are already,” says Kelly Boatright, National Marketing Director at The Coca-Cola Company. “With 82% of Gen Zs eating and drinking while gaming, it makes all the sense in the world for Coca-Cola and McDonald’s to fuel their gaming passion.”

For more information and to learn more about the Brag House community, visit braghouse.com.

About Brag House

The Brag House is the premier esports platform for the casual college gamer and fan that brings the excitement of college sports rivalries to the gaming world where they can compete in a safe, online community driven by positive social interaction. Unlike other platforms, Brag House encourages fun social interaction in a safe, online community of esports enthusiasts.

About Davis Elen

Davis Elen is a full-service, independently owned advertising agency with $300 million in billings. Headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, it also has five satellite offices across the country. Since its inception in 1948, Davis Elen has remained focused on one guiding principle: Think inside the box. That’s the kind of thinking that matters. From strategy to creative to media, we believe our strategic and creative thinking sets us apart and is the foundation of success for our clients such as Toyota, McDonald’s, Best Buy Health, Smart & Final, Dice, Zircon, Asana and more. Whether it’s brand-building strategies, creative services and/or media planning designed to deliver results, the Davis Elen approach leads with thinking that will cut through the clutter and separate its clients from the competition.