Fish Head Farms, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution and Sales Agreement With Genesis Turfgrass, Inc.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fish Head Farms, Inc is announcing an exclusive sales, marketing, and distribution agreement with Genesis Turfgrass, Inc, for FISH SH!T. The agreement between the companies is for the golf and turf markets in the Greater Mid-Atlantic Region, consisting of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia.

Fish Head Farms manufactures, markets, and distributes FISH SH!T, the most robust beneficial bacteria product available for use in the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant Industries. With over 4,000 specific and distinct species of microbes in every bottle, and billions of microbes in every dose, FISH SH!T is 100% organic, OMRI, CDFA, USDA Bio Preferred, and CFIA certified.

The unique combination of microorganisms in FISH SH!T provides a range of benefits to grasses and soil. The microbes in FISH SH!T are designed to break down complex organic and synthetic matter and release essential nutrients into the soil. FISH SH!T aids grass growth and development by increasing: root growth, root diameter, soil water holding capacity, microbial activity, and nutrient availability.

There are over 15,000 golf courses in the United States, with over two thousand courses in the greater Mid-Atlantic Area. FISH SH!T provides a unique opportunity for golf course superintendents to utilize the product on all areas of the golf course and helps with: improving germination rates, enhancing root zones, boosting nutrient availability, ensuring compliance in areas where NPK usage is not allowed, and providing a product which is safe to use near waterways and aquifers.

Joe Blanchard, Fish Head Farms Chief Revenue Officer, said “We are thrilled to partner with Genesis Turfgrass, a highly regarded company in the Golf and Turf Industry. Genesis Turfgrass services over two thousand accounts in the greater Mid-Atlantic area and has been providing the highest level of support to their customer base for over 18 years.”

Mike Del Biondo, President of Genesis Turfgrass added “We are very excited to add FISH SH!T to our portfolio,which reinforces our mission of providing the highest quality products and services to golf course superintendents. Adding new and innovative products gives us the continued opportunity to work with our customers to keep growin’ on!”

ABOUT FISH HEAD FARMS

Fish Head Farms (www.fishheadfarms.com) is a privately owned business that focuses on using aquaculture, organic processes, and eco-friendly technologies to bring unique and effective products to the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant industries.

ABOUT GENESIS TURFGRASS

Genesis Turfgrass (https://www.genesisturfgrass.com/) keeps your business growing... literally. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services to management professionals, keeping plants and ponds healthy, construction projects up to par, roads and buildings clean, and businesses growing.