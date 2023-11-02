KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in popular Lillington, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Matthews Ridge, its latest new-home community in Lillington. These new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths. Matthews Ridge is convenient to local schools, and future community amenities will include a pool, children’s playground and play field.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in Lillington spacious new one- and two-story homes that live bigger for less,” said Doug Schwartz, President of KB Home’s Raleigh division. “Families will appreciate the community’s desirable location near local schools, a variety of outdoor recreation, entertainment and dining in downtown Fuquay-Varina and Lillington. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Our homes are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Matthews Ridge is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off Matthews Road, the community provides easy access to Highways 55, 210 and 401 for an easy commute to downtown Fuquay-Varina and Lillington. Residents will also enjoy Matthews Ridge’s proximity to a variety of outdoor recreation, including Cape Fear River, Jack Marley Park and Raven Rock State Park.

The Matthews Ridge sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

