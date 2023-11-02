Generational Equity Advises Lubromation in its Sale to The Conrad Company

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Lubromation, Inc. to The Conrad Company’s GreasePoint division. The deal closed April 7, 2023.

North Carolina Based, Lubromation, joins GreasePoint, as an Additional Automatic Lubrication Brand Under The Conrad Company Holdings, LLC.

The Conrad Company, a collection of brands focused on helping people in manufacturing and construction, announces its acquisition of Lubromation, an automatic lubrication company based in Charlotte, NC. Lubromation joins as the seventh acquisition made by The Conrad Company in the last three years. Over the next six (6) months, Lubromation will gradually shift over to The Conrad Company’s brand, GreasePoint, while maintaining its commitment to providing high-quality service to customers.

GreasePoint helps people in manufacturing and construction with lubrication throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region. The GreasePoint team is committed to offering technical expertise, superior customer service, and on-site installation and service. They work closely with their suppliers to provide high-quality products for construction equipment, industrial manufacturing, fleet management, vehicle services, and other lubricant delivery applications.

Lubromation has been servicing the Carolinas for over 60 years with automatic lubrication systems, installations, designs, and service. They are well-known in the industry for their expertise.

"The acquisition of Lubromation is an exciting development for The Conrad Company, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our team," said Joseph Van Thuyne, GreasePoint President. "This acquisition will strengthen the value proposition both Lubromation and GreasePoint currently provide customers. Lubromation will continue to maintain a strong physical presence in the Greater Charlotte area."

The Conrad Company is an ever-growing collection of dependable manufacturing, distribution, service, and repair brands, helping customers throughout the United States. These brands each have technically capable people committed to solving industry-specific problems.

The acquisition of Lubromation adds to The Conrad Company’s existing portfolio: Allied Hydraulic Service Co., Capitol Tool, Compressor Maintenance Co., GreasePoint, Hanover Conveying Systems, PennAir, and Valley Fluid Components.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, Gene Gall, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director and Group Leader, Randy Kamin established the initial relationship with Lubromation.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, wealth management, and digital services.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.