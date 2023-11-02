PowerSchool and Bahwan CyberTek Partner to Advance Digital Transformation of Education Across the Sultanate of Oman

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced a partnership with Bahwan CyberTek as part of the continued expansion of PowerSchool’s Global PowerPartner Program. The partnership with Bahwan Cybertek will support the expansion of PowerSchool SIS, PowerSchool Schoology Learning, and PowerSchool Enrollment Express to educational institutions throughout the Sultanate of Oman.

“We are excited to partner with Bahwan CyberTek to empower educational institutions across the Sultanate of Oman with industry-leading, cloud-based education technology that will improve student outcomes,” said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer at PowerSchool. “We are aligned on our commitment to enabling digital transformation across Oman and look forward to partnering with Bahwan CyberTek to empower education leaders across the region.”

Through the partnership, Bahawn CyberTek will enable educators and over 700,000 K-12 students across over 1,200 schools in the Sultanate of Oman with easy access to essential tools that are part of PowerSchool’s international localization framework.

Welcoming the partnership, Mr. Vish Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, Bahwan CyberTek, said, “We’re thrilled about this partnership with PowerSchool. The MENA region is emerging as a destination of edtech transformation, and this partnership will elevate the learning experience for students, building a robust knowledge capital for the Sultanate of Oman. Our cutting-edge learning solutions seamlessly blend technology with traditional classroom education, preparing today's digital natives for a technologically advanced future.”

Bahwan CyberTek will have dedicated staff to market, sell, and service PowerSchool’s leading learning management system (LMS), Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS, and PowerSchool Enrollment Express & Ecollect Forms, as well as related professional services built to increase adoption and engagement and improve student outcomes.

