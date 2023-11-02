Eagle Eye Networks-Immix Integration delivers game-changing professional video monitoring.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced a technology integration enhancement with central station monitoring software provider Immix to securely connect any business location using the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) with any central station using Immix. The integration brings the distinct advantages of cloud, including greatly simplified installation, robust end-to-end cybersecurity, centralized management of multiple locations, and AI-filtering to dramatically reduce false-positive activity to the monitoring center or command center professional.

In addition to improving security, the feature-rich integration saves time and money for customers, resellers, and monitoring stations, and makes professional monitoring feasible for more businesses.

The integration of Immix with Eagle Eye delivers timely and accurate information to central station operators and customers alike, resulting in improved situational awareness, response times, and customer satisfaction.

Deployed at hundreds of central stations, security operations centers (SOCs) and alarm receiving centers (ARCs) across more than 40 countries, Immix gives central monitoring station operators the ability to use a single interface to view video events from multiple video and security systems and other technologies.

Immix-Eagle Eye integration benefits include:

Simple installation: Resellers can onboard thousands of sites with a single click, with no need to roll a truck

Resellers can onboard thousands of sites with a single click, with no need to roll a truck Robust cybersecurity: Cloud-based system does not require port forwarding or camera tunneling, and security cameras are locked down to prevent cybersecurity breaches

Cloud-based system does not require port forwarding or camera tunneling, and security cameras are locked down to prevent cybersecurity breaches False-positive alarm reduction: Eagle Eye AI-filtering distinguishes vehicles and people from unimportant activity. Fewer false-positive alarms dramatically reduces per-event cost and inconvenience for reseller and end user

Eagle Eye AI-filtering distinguishes vehicles and people from unimportant activity. Fewer false-positive alarms dramatically reduces per-event cost and inconvenience for reseller and end user Situational awareness: Pre- and post-alarm recording feature gives operators important information by delivering video taken before and after an alarm

Pre- and post-alarm recording feature gives operators important information by delivering video taken before and after an alarm 2-Way Audio: Monitoring station can take prompt action to deter an event before damage is done, reducing the need to dispatch security or law enforcement

Monitoring station can take prompt action to deter an event before damage is done, reducing the need to dispatch security or law enforcement Low latency: Eagle Eye cloud-native alarm filtering eliminates delays

Eagle Eye cloud-native alarm filtering eliminates delays Economical professional monitoring: Integration makes professional video monitoring feasible for large enterprise organizations and small and medium-size businesses

Integration makes professional video monitoring feasible for large enterprise organizations and small and medium-size businesses Improved compliance: Meets the needs of businesses in regulated industries that require professional alarm monitoring

Meets the needs of businesses in regulated industries that require professional alarm monitoring RMR generator: Solution provides additional high-margin RMR-generation opportunities for resellers

Eagle Eye CEO Dean Drako noted that the integration offers built-in false positive alarm reduction through Eagle Eye’s AI-filtering, which readily distinguishes people and vehicles from unimportant activity such as trees blowing in the wind.

“The Eagle Eye system is cloud-based and open, so our built-in AI can also be augmented with third-party AI technology,” said Drako. “Furthermore, Immix also connects with Brivo Access, which means their dashboard can complete the full loop of receiving alarms, viewing video, performing a 2-Way Audio session, and providing remote access.”

“Eagle Eye Networks-Immix video monitoring is a solid solution for clients, especially those that have multiple locations,” said Tony Byerly, Global President, Securitas Technology. “The integration will unlock even more value for our clients and supports our mission to help make your world a safer place.”

Immix CEO Chris Brown said Immix is pleased to continue to expand its partnership with Eagle Eye Networks and offer enhanced solutions that enable the success of mutual customers. “Immix and Eagle Eye share a vision and are strategically aligned to deliver a powerful solution which will allow our customers to grow their footprint for managed video services and empower them to dramatically increase their recurring revenue streams on a global scale,” Brown said.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.een.com.