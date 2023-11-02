Global Coalition for Adaptive Research Joins The South Pole Trek 4 Cancer to Raise Money for Cancer Research

LARKSPUR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) is proud to announce its partnership with the South Pole Trek 4 Cancer. In December, Lance Kawaguchi, a former banker who is now the CEO of a non-profit, will embark on a remarkable journey to Antarctica and the South Pole. His mission: to raise a flag in honor of cancer, representing not only GCAR, but also 22 other esteemed cancer charities worldwide.

The South Pole Trek 4 Cancer is about breaking down conventional barriers and traditional silos that make up non-profit work and instead leading the way with global collaboration by bringing together multiple charities from around the world to fight together. In a gesture of unity, once Lance arrives at the South Pole, he will raise a flag on behalf of each charity represented and on behalf of cancer patients around the world.​

“Having experienced the heartbreaking loss of a loved one to this devastating disease, I intimately understand the pain it inflicts. In 2016, my mother succumbed to pancreatic cancer, forever changing my perspective,” said Lance Kawaguchi. “Since then, my dedication has been unwavering as I strive to generate vital funds for cancer research and facilitate collaboration among charitable organizations, amplifying their impact and expediting progress. Together, we can make a meaningful difference, igniting hope and achieving remarkable advancements in the battle against this relentless adversary.”

“We are delighted to partner with the South Pole Trek 4 Cancer, and celebrate Lance’s commitment, to raise awareness and much needed funding for cancer research,” said Dr. Meredith Buxton, CEO & President, GCAR. “This effort exemplifies the strength in unity of organizations worldwide that is needed to make breakthroughs that will increase our understanding of cancer and improve the lives of patients.”

South Pole Trek 4 Cancer Facts

Air temperatures average around -30 C or -22 F with 24 hour daylight

When factoring in wind chill, temperatures can drop to -50 C (or -58 F)

The South Pole is located at 2,385m/9,300ft. ​Due to the lower atmospheric pressure at the Pole, this altitude feels more like 3,350m/11,000ft

To learn more about the SouthPoleTrek4Cancer please visit www.southpoletrek4cancer.org. To donate to the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research please visit https://donorbox.org/gcar.

About South Pole Trek 4 Cancer

Embark on an extraordinary journey with Lance Kawaguchi this December as he makes his way to the South Pole in Antarctica to raise a flag for cancer. With the participation of 23 global charities from 5 regions worldwide, Lance is focused on breaking down silos and fostering global collaboration to help create a force multiplier effect to maximize our impact in the fight against cancer. Together, we strive to raise funds, create awareness, and effect lasting change in cancer research.

About Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR)

The Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) unites physicians, clinical researchers, advocacy and philanthropic organizations, biotech/pharma, health authorities, and other key stakeholders in healthcare to expedite the discovery and development of treatments for patients with rare and deadly diseases. As Sponsor of innovative trials, including master protocols and adaptive platform trials, GCAR is dedicated to the advancement of science by modernizing clinical trials that support more efficient, less costly drug development. Adaptive platform trials can accelerate the time from discovery in the lab to implementation in the clinic resulting in better treatments and lives saved. To learn more about GCAR and its initiatives, visit gcaresearch.org.