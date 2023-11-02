Sompo Horizon Partners With EverSafe to Safeguard Seniors From Financial Exploitation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sompo Horizon, a new employee benefits caregiving provider and subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, is pleased to announce its partnership with EverSafe, the first service that applies technology to combat financial exploitation of older adults. This will be the newest partner available in the CareGo Marketplace.

The CareGo portal offers caregiving services to employees who find themselves caring for aging family members – a phenomenon that will only increase as more than 80 million people in the U.S. are expected to be over the age of 65 by 2040. Recognizing that elder fraud grew by 74% from 2020 to 2021 (Federal Bureau of Investigation Elder Fraud Report 2021) and that the aging population is often vulnerable to targeted digital and financial scams, CareGo has partnered with EverSafe to help caregivers protect their loved ones against digital fraud, identity theft, and age-related issues.

“Digital scammers know that aging adults can sometimes be an easy target,” says Tetsuya Morito, President of Sompo Horizon, the parent company behind CareGo. “Our mission is to empower caregivers with the tools they need to keep their loved safe, while alleviating from the stress of caregiving. A tool, such as EverSafe, allows aging seniors and their caregivers to easily monitor for unusual withdrawals, missing deposits, changes in spending patterns and more.”

“My mother was victimized by scammers, and she lost her life savings – before I learned what was going on,” says Howard Tischler, CEO of EverSafe. “Caregiving is hard, even on the days when it brings joy and fulfillment. EverSafe would have provided me with a tool to see what was happening and shut it down immediately.”

Liz Loewy, COO of EverSafe says, “Elder fraud is on the rise, and caregivers are often in the best position to detect that there is a problem. As a former elder abuse prosecutor, I witnessed the pain and devastation caused by these scams every day. We are proud to partner with CareGo to proactively protect the financial health of seniors and families.”

Through a diverse network of trusted partners, CareGo offers high quality caregiving products and services to its members. EverSafe will be the newest partner to be available in the CareGo Marketplace.

About Sompo Horizon

Sompo Group is a Japanese conglomerate with businesses in financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors. We have gained extensive experience in developing solutions for seniors and our mission is to promote security, health, and well-being globally. Sompo Horizon, a newly established subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, was launched to develop innovative products and services to address caregiving challenges and transform the way people care for themselves and each other. Our first solution is CareGo, a comprehensive digital platform, concierge support service, and partner network that empowers caregivers to make the best decisions for their loved ones while saving time, money, and alleviating stress.