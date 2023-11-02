SEB and Gotodoctor.ca Partner to Make Primary Care and Healthcare Services More Accessible

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”) a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc., a leading provider of innovative technology and services for employee benefits administration, and Gotodoctor.ca (“Gotodoctor”), a leading healthcare technology company are excited to announce their business partnership to provide access to comprehensive in-person and virtual healthcare for employees and their families across Canada.

Through this impactful partnership, SEB Admin’s clients will gain access to Canada’s leading comprehensive virtual/in-person physician care and health system navigator, which ensures plan members and their families gain expedited access to family physicians, specialists, diagnostic tests and available employee benefits. In addition, SEB Admin and Gotodoctor are partnering to develop a fully integrated comprehensive health and wellness platform with a focus on mental, physical, financial, career and community wellbeing.

States Mohamad El Chayah, President & COO of SEB and President & CEO of SEB Administrative Services, “We are thrilled to launch this business partnership with Gotodoctor as we recognize the importance of faster access to proper medical treatment and care. By collaborating with Gotodoctor, we will be able to provide our current and future plan members with a unique offering that will be seamless and comprehensive, providing expedited access to multiple services. We look forward to a long-term business partnership with Gotodoctor in building unique healthcare services with the focus on improving the health and wellbeing of employees and their families.”

Gotodoctor is the first and largest technology platform in Canada that bridges public healthcare and employee benefits services. The platform offers a combination of in-person and virtual healthcare through its 250 CareBridge pharmacy and medical clinic service sites - supporting more medical conditions and removing the limitation of pure virtual care. Instead of creating a parallel private employee health system, Gotodoctor’s suite of Digital Employee Services aligns with the public healthcare services to provide cost-savings and ensure sustainability and continuity of care. Breaking the silos between the public and private employee services, the platform improves utilization, access to healthcare services and health outcomes for plan members, leading to a better workforce and return for plan sponsors and partners.

Tommy Cheung, Founder and CEO Gotodoctor.ca, shared similar sentiments, stating, “The Gotodoctor team is excited to welcome SEB Admin to our growing family of InsurTech partners and truly believes our unique public/private digital employee services and technology platform will provide tremendous value to SEB Admin’s plan members. By teaming up with SEB Admin, we look forward to serving their plan members and further developing solutions that will achieve the mission of getting Canadians healthier faster.”

About GotoDoctor.ca

Gotodoctor.ca is a leading B2B healthcare technology platform that connects to an estimated a million Canadians through its unique Service Engine and hybrid primary care network. The platform integrates virtual care and in-person pharmacy and clinic Service Sites and enables members to access comprehensive and scalable physician and other healthcare services. Gotodoctor.ca is a preferred provider for McKesson Canada’s Rexall and Retail Banner Group (IDA, Guardian, Remedy's Rx) pharmacies. Its Digital Employee Services and Data Offerings technologies are already adopted and are utilized by major Canadian Enterprises, TPAs, and other enterprises, like Manitoba Blue Cross, Novartis Canada, The Leslie Group, Green Beneﬁts, Simply Beneﬁts, and Automated Administration Services.

For more information, visit www.gotodoctor.ca or email info@gotodoctor.ca.

About SEB Administrative Services Inc.

SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is a third-party administrator (“TPA”) providing leading edge cloud-based, fully bilingual, benefit processing solutions using SEB Admin’s proprietary and customized technologies, solutions and services. SEB Admin’s “FlexPlus” platform provides single sign-on connectivity for all group benefit stakeholders. SEB Admin has over 350,000 plan members under administration representing more than $1B of premium. FlexPlus cloud-enabled solutions support all plan designs – traditional, flex, cafeteria, hour bank, dollar bank, marketplace and can be delivered as co-sourced, fully outsourced or SaaS.

For further information about SEB Administrative Services Inc., please visit: www.seb-admin.com.

About Smart Employee Benefits Inc.

SEB is an Insurtech company focused on 3 service lines: ITS, BPS, PS. SEB is a proven provider of leading-edge IT and benefits processing software, solutions and services for the Life and Group benefits marketplace and government. SEB designs, customizes, builds and manages mission critical, end-to-end technology, people and infrastructure solutions using SEB’s proprietary technologies and expertise of partner technologies. SEB manages mission critical business processes for over 150 blue chip and government accounts.

For more information, please visit: www.seb-inc.com