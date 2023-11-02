LawPay Announces New API Integration With Aderant Expert Practice Management System (PMS)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, announces a significant upgrade to its integration with Aderant’s enterprise practice management system Aderant Expert and its cloud-hosted offering, Expert Sierra. The enhanced direct API integration makes setting up a secure connection between LawPay and Expert even easier.

Online legal payments have never been more convenient for law firms and their clients with the newly enhanced LawPay and Expert integration, making data entry issues a thing of the past. This integration presents an easy way for clients to access real-time outstanding balance information and pay quickly and securely. The firm then automatically receives accurate cash receipt data without having to leave the Expert platform.

“We are excited to announce the product of our collaborative efforts with Aderant,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer at AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay. “This best-in-class accounts receivable solution will enable your firm to get paid faster and minimize the effort required to post the cash receipts in Expert and Expert Sierra.”

This news follows the original integration announcement between LawPay and Aderant.

“The integration of LawPay with Aderant Expert Sierra represents an outstanding step forward in reducing firms’ operational costs and ensuring they receive fast and fair compensation,” said Doug Matthews, Chief Product Officer at Aderant. “We are excited about the seamless, secure access to alternative payment options this integration brings to our ongoing accounts receivable automation strategy, providing both convenience for our customers and flexibility for their clients.”

For more information, please visit: lawpay.com/aderant.

About Aderant

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About LawPay

LawPay has the broadest range of payment options in the legal industry spanning credit card acceptance, eCheck, payment plans, and surcharging. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 65,000 law firms around the country. LawPay is recommended by all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.