Tech Tackles Cancer Teams with Joey Kramer’s Rockin' and Roastin' Coffee to Battle Pediatric Cancer

Hack/Reduce, a Boston-based non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy, today announced that Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) has teamed up with Joey Kramer, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, drummer, founding member of legendary rock band Aerosmith, and long-time coffee-enthusiast, to help raise money for charities dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer.

Joey Kramer’s Rockin' and Roastin' Coffee will become the first official growth partner of TTC, agreeing to donate a portion of its coffee sales to TTC in an evergreen commitment. Joey is the chairman of Rockin’ and Roastin’ Coffee, a company he founded to share his love for great coffee with the world. Joey will be in attendance to support the sold-out TTC Boston charity event, which is taking place on November 7, 2023 at the Sinclair in Cambridge, MA from 6-10 pm ET.

TTC, founded by Chris Lynch, serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and CEO of AtScale, is an international non-profit organization (501-3c) that funds independent pediatric cancer research and support through organizations including St. Baldrick’s, One Mission, and several Children’s Hospitals.

“Joey was an integral part of giving the songs to the world that have touched our lives for over five decades - and across multiple generations - and we’re thrilled to have him join us at TTC,” said Chris Lynch. “His efforts will directly aid families faced with navigating the painful and costly process associated with treating their child. We can’t thank him enough for his involvement.”

As an official Growth Partner for TTC, Rockin’ and Roastin’ Coffee’s commitment will fortify TTC’s mission for years to come. Since 2014, TTC has grown 20-fold and expanded internationally, quickly becoming one of the fastest growing nonprofits in the United States. To celebrate the partnership, TTC and Rockin’ and Roastin’ Coffee will hold this year’s edition of the annual event in honor of Joey Kramer.

“We are proud to support a great organization like TTC that shares our vision for inspiring hope and love among all the world’s children,” said Joey Kramer. “I’m looking forward to helping the local Boston community come together and raise a record-breaking amount of money at this year’s event.”

Local technology executives will perform a single song backed by Boston-based Tony Savarino and the Savtones, and awards will be given by the audience for best vocals, best stage presence and most funds raised.

The annual Boston TTC event is sold out, but organizers have set up a livestream of the performance so those at home can still watch the concert, donate to support their favorites, and vote for the best performers of the night. The livestream can be accessed here on the day of the show: https://evt.live/tech-tackles-cancer-boston-2023.

Veteran Boston on-air personality Adam12 will be serving as the event’s emcee, and there will also be a silent auction, where guests can continue to raise money for St. Baldrick’s and One Mission through in-person donations.

Please visit techtacklesx.org for more information on performers, sponsors and to make a donation.

About Rockin’ and Roastin’ Coffee

Rockin' and Roastin' Coffee is Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s organic coffee brand, made for the hard rocking coffee drinker in all of us. Joey has pounded the skins since his early teens, fueled by love for music and for spirited beans. He founded Rockin’ & Roastin’ Coffee so he’d never have to compromise his love for great coffee again. Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee is grown through the "shade grown" technique, a sustainable practice that also maximizes the flavor profiles of the coffee beans. For more information, please visit https://www.rockinandroastin.com/, or click here to order coffee today.

About Tech Tackles Cancer

Tech Tackles Cancer is a program run by Hack/Reduce, a non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy. TTC brings together tech companies that want to give back and support life-saving pediatric cancer research and outreach programs. For more information, go to techtacklesx.org.