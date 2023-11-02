Velsera Makes NVIDIA Parabricks Tools Available for Global Researchers on the Seven Bridges Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velsera, a global healthcare technology company offering a universal software platform to connect clinical care with discovery, is collaborating with NVIDIA to bring the NVIDIA Parabricks software suite to its Seven Bridges Platform. This collaboration will enable researchers to leverage GPU-accelerated tools for optimizing secondary analysis of sequencing data, empowering them to accelerate drug discovery and improve patient outcomes.

The Parabricks tools are integrated into the Velsera bioinformatics platform through the Seven Bridges Public Apps Gallery. With its integration, 16,000+ researchers around the world who collaborate through the Seven Bridges Platform can now access NVIDIA’s AI expertise and healthcare computing platforms.

Researchers can take advantage of the native development and execution environment to standardize and scale their use of Parabricks tools, decreasing execution time and cost while maintaining highly scalable, traceable and reproducible methods. Acceleration can be realized across every step of analysis workflows, from alignment to sorting to variant calling. When more GPUs are used, a near-linear scaling in compute time is observed compared to CPU-only systems, allowing up to 107X acceleration and enabling analysis of 30X whole human genome sequence data in less than 30 minutes.

“We know from our experience supporting the clinical application of genomics how important it can be to enable rapid and reliable genomic sequencing analysis,” said Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, PhD, chief scientific officer at Velsera. “Through our collaboration with industry leaders like NVIDIA, we are equipping researchers with state-of-the-art bioinformatics tools to drive groundbreaking discoveries and ultimately transform patient care.”

The Parabricks workflow and toolset, supported by the Seven Bridges team, have been configured for optimized execution in the cloud, ensuring seamless and efficient data analysis for users. The availability of Parabricks on Seven Bridges supports Velsera’s mission to expand access to genomic sequencing analysis and foster innovation.

“Breakthroughs in precision medicine and drug discovery will be fueled by improvements in speed and accuracy,” said George Vacek, global head of genomics alliances at NVIDIA. “With the integration of Parabricks tools in the Seven Bridges ecosystem, more researchers can use Velsera’s bioinformatics platform to perform complex genomic analyses at unprecedented speed and scale.”

Velsera representatives will be at the upcoming ASHG Annual Meeting 2023 taking place Nov. 1-5 in Washington, D.C. Stop by booth #1316 to learn more about Velsera’s Seven Bridges Platform and the more than 800 tools, such as Parabricks, that are available on the Public Apps Gallery.

