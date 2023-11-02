Syncro Unveils Acronis Partnership to Deliver Unmatched Backup and Storage Capabilities

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncro, an all-in-one professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform for managed service providers (MSPs), has joined forces with Acronis to provide best-in-class backup and storage management solutions conveniently from within the Syncro platform.

As the challenges of cyber protection management evolve at breakneck speed, having a backup solution is critical for MSPs. Acronis has partnered with Syncro to help MSPs keep customers secure while streamlining their tool management into a single hub – another way Syncro is helping its partners elevate security and reduce risk. In addition, at the completion of a 30-day trial, Syncro will provide partners with an exclusive discounted monthly or annual rate.

“Reliable and affordable backup solutions are essential to our partners' success,” said Emily Glass, CEO at Syncro. “This easy-to-install application will make life easier for MSPs and help them generate more revenue, all while better protecting their clients.”

Designed to protect data from any threat and provide complete cyber protection, the new offering will allow customers to eliminate gaps in defenses with integrated backup and anti-ransomware technologies. It will also protect users against cyber threats with advanced MI-based protection, and streamline endpoint protection with integrated and automated URL filtering, vulnerability assessments, patch management, and more. Key features include:

Workstations, Servers, and Virtual Machines

Databases

Applications

Cloud workloads

All Syncro partners will also now have access to the following:

Cyber Protect Suite: all Syncro partners will now have access to the full breadth and depth of the entire Acronis Cyber Protect suite.

all Syncro partners will now have access to the full breadth and depth of the entire Acronis Cyber Protect suite. Acronis technical support: Syncro has secured direct technical support for all Syncro partners.

To learn more and sign up for a free trial, visit: https://syncromsp.com/start-my-free-trial/

