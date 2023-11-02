Knightscope Expansions Continue in Education and Commercial Real Estate

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces two expansion contracts from a community college and commercial real estate developer, both in California.

A 420-acre community college in California that recently invested more than $1.5 billion updating its facilities continues to update its safety and security measures. Knightscope was originally selected as their vendor of choice for replacing an outdated and discontinued emergency phone system with K1 Blue Light Towers. To date, the college has installed 26 Towers and is adding 6 more to their operation with today’s order.

Effective crime prevention at educational campuses depends on deterrence, access control, diligent monitoring and reliable emergency communications. Knightscope’s 5-Step Recommendation for Securing Schools, Colleges and Universities outlines a layered approach to integrating technologies that will affordably elevate a security program and help better protect the students, faculty, staff and visitors at these highly sensitive locations.

A Southern California commercial real estate development with 8 K1 Blue Light Towers is adding a full-service maintenance contract to ensure uninterrupted emergency communications at its property located next to the UC San Diego campus – a win/win for both entities. Knightscope’s responsiveness to service requests during the warranty period was instrumental in the client’s decision to extend their coverage and purchase the annual maintenance plan.

