Noramco Announces the Acquisition of the Cambrex Drug Product Business Unit

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noramco, a leading global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances, announced today it has completed the acquisition of the Cambrex Drug Product Business Unit previously known as Halo Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition will provide API customers of Noramco, and its subsidiary Purisys, additional service options such as drug product formulation development, clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing, and packaging from facilities in Mirabel, Québec and Whippany, New Jersey. Noramco is returning to the Halo Pharmaceutical brand as part of this acquisition.

“This acquisition allows Noramco to provide our customers with more sourcing options beyond APIs. With these additional capabilities, Noramco/Purisys customers can develop drug product formulations for their APIs for both clinical and commercial purposes,” said Noramco CEO Lee Karras. “Having previously operated the Halo Pharmaceuticals business, I have a direct appreciation of the capabilities of both sites and look forward to working with existing and future customers while welcoming the almost 400 new employees to the Noramco group of companies.”

About Noramco

Headquartered in Wilmington Delaware, Noramco is a global supplier of active ingredients (APIs) including controlled substances to the pharmaceutical industry. Noramco’s APIs are used by many of the leading brand and generic pharma companies as well as small to mid- scale pharma companies. Noramco’s APIs are used in over 350 products and sold in over 30 counties. Noramco manufactures APIs that are used across a broad set of indications such as ADHD, pain management and abuse treatment and prevention.

About Purisys

Headquartered in Athens Georgia, Purisys is a leading supplier of API CDMO services and pharmaceutical reference standards. Its 17,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and innovation center is staffed by scientists, engineers, and other professionals who have decades of experience in complex high-barrier custom synthetic chemistry. Purisys’ CDMO services are designed to support the development of custom APIs for a wide range of clinical and niche commercial applications. Purisys has specialized capabilities in controlled substance APIs, possessing 6 DEA registrations encompassing 48 drug codes. Purisys stocks a catalog of more than 250 commercial reference standards that support pharmaceutical drug product development and manufacturing.