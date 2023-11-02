Airspan Partners With Prospecta Utilities to Deliver 5G mmWave FWA Across Australia

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Prospecta Utilities, an innovative Australian company focused on delivering multiservice infrastructure solutions. This exciting partnership aims to deploy a state-of-the-art 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access Network (FWA) across Australia, transforming the way citizens and enterprises will connect and communicate.

The challenge faced by Prospecta Utilities is to revolutionize the telco infrastructure in the home-campus they currently own named GemLife and are building across Australia to improve lifestyle of people. Prospecta Utilities' investment in their own telco infrastructure will not only enhance the overall business case but also reduce the telco fixed fees paid to service providers.

Airspan's mmWave AIO Outdoor Small Cell, with its low footprint and low power consumption, will be the driving force behind this groundbreaking project. With the deployment of Airspan's AIR5G 7200 5G solution, embedded with CU/DU running SA software, Prospecta Utilities will usher in a new era of connectivity, offering a real alternative to fiber-based solutions. This means that residents will have access to triple-play services, including high-speed data, voice, video, and even video-on-demand, all at their fingertips.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Prospecta Utilities on this groundbreaking project," said Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Airspan. "Our mmWave technology, combined with Prospecta Utilities' commitment to sustainability, will revolutionize Australia's telco infrastructure and bring high-quality connectivity to homes and businesses across the country."

Airspan and Prospecta Utilities are set to make history with their groundbreaking 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access network. This collaboration will begin pilot testing by March 2024, marking Airspan's first mmWave Standalone win. Airspan has already established itself as a leading vendor in mmWave radio, having deployed tens of thousands of mmWave radios in Rakuten's Public Network in Japan.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), Air-To-Ground and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Prospecta Utilities

Prospecta Utilities Pty ltd. design, build, manage, monitor and maintain renewable energy and communications solutions for developers and asset owners in the multi-residential, retirement, commercial, retails, industrial, agricultural, sports, education and private health spaces.