Netsmart and RethinkFirst Partner to Integrate Leading Autism and ABA Technology into Human Services EHRs and Workflows

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart and RethinkFirst have partnered to integrate Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH), a comprehensive practice management software solution specifically designed for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and pediatric therapy, into human services workflows. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate the RethinkBH best-in-class autism care resources and leading ABA clinical solution into the suite of Netsmart CareRecords™, optimizing accessibility and quality of care for individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

“At MyPath, we are passionate about the people we serve and the work we do, and we are so excited for this new partnership and believe it will make a true impact for our organization,” said Janet Schulz, MyPath Chief Information Officer. “Our ABA services require a very specialized workflow. In our search for an enterprise electronic record, we were also seeking ABA-specific solutions, so we value that Rethink technology will be a component of our broader Netsmart implementation. With advanced technology at our fingertips, we can optimize our data collection, consolidating information within one unified platform.”

This solution will empower autism and IDD organizations to digitize ABA therapy workflows within one care view, increasing ease and efficiency for clinical staff at a time when job satisfaction is crucial for retention. Integration of ABA clinical documentation and scheduling into the Netsmart myAvatar™ and myEvolv® electronic health record (EHR) solutions will also allow for real-time, data-driven decision-making, as well as support collaboration and communication among team members and caregivers. Both the board certified behavior analyst (BCBAs), registered behavior technicians (RBTs) and individuals served will benefit from a more cohesive approach to care.

“Our partnership with RethinkFirst is another milestone in our one-platform approach, by working alongside another industry-leading technology provider to innovate and advance solutions for our clients serving the autism and IDD community,” said David Strocchia, SVP & Managing Director of Human Services. “We believe this collaboration is truly a game-changer for these organizations as they seek to digitize ABA data collection and analysis within one care view and seek to improve clinical outcomes. We look forward to our clients’ future success.”

Benefits of an integrated platform include:

Comprehensive solutions for treatment planning and scheduling

Data collection and assessment

A mobile application that allows providers to handle their documentation at the point of care

Comprehensive library of over 1,500 treatment goals, with video-based exercises for staff and caregivers

40-hour RBT certification courses

Portal for parents and caregivers with resources to track their child’s progress, share documents with care team and access on-demand training resources

Rethink’s proprietary Medical Necessity Assessment to help clinicians prescribe effective ABA dosages to individuals

Both myAvatar and myEvolv EHRs have already achieved ONC-Health IT 2015 Edition Cures Update Certification, enabling integrated platforms for enhanced user experience and provider-friendly workflows, supporting providers in recruiting and retaining the top providers in the field.

“By combining the power of the Netsmart integrated platform and our scheduling and ABA clinical documentation, we can make an incredible impact on the way these communities receive care,” said Daniel Etra, RethinkFirst co-founder and CEO. “With Netsmart's extensive experience in transforming care delivery and Rethink's wealth of industry-leading resources, sourced from the most comprehensive ABA treatment dataset available, the collaboration will help positively transform the lives of a larger population, supporting healthier and more fulfilling outcomes.”

To learn more about this collaboration, watch the on-demand webinar, Digitize and Simplify Data Collection to Meet the Growing Demands for ABA and Behavior Tracking Services. The informative session with Audrey Campbell, BCBA, Business Development Specialist at Rethink Behavioral Health, Jamie Pagliaro, Executive VP & Chief Learning Officer at Rethink Behavioral Health, Jen Gray, Director of Solution Consulting at Netsmart and Tricia Zerger, Senior Director of Human Services Strategy at Netsmart, shares how to empower organizations to digitize and simplify data collection and analysis, access real-time graphing and implement clinical best practices.

About MyPath

MyPath Companies provide specialized services and personalized care for children, adolescents and adults with disabilities. MyPath’s history spans over 35 years, during which its nine companies have grown to serve more than 1,700 individuals from around the country, in facilities and community-based settings throughout Wisconsin and Indiana.

Services include a spectrum of supports to promote the ability of the people served to live as independently as possible in the community. This array of services includes open and locked secure residential options for children and adolescents, full time year-round educational programs, day school, vocational and day services programs for children and adults, community group homes for children and adults, supported apartments, personal care services, in home services, and transition services.

MyPath is an employee-owned business, which means its employees not only transform the lives of people with disabilities, they also build a strong future for their families and their teams. In 2021, the Wisconsin Chapter of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) association awarded MyPath with the 2021 ESOP Company of the Year award. This award recognizes MyPath's commitment to employee ownership and its employees.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators, payors, and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.

