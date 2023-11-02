Celebrate Diwali - Festival of Lights: A Must Attend Event for the Whole Family

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s that time of the year!

The festive season is upon us and we are gearing up for a grand celebration of Diwali, a must-attend event of the season!

The Diwali Festival of Lights returns for its 8th year with a bang to light up at Shoppers World Brampton, on November 4th. This is GTA’s largest FREE indoor event, presented by Scotiabank in association with Suhaag.

“Diwali is all about spending time with loved ones and we want to create an event where the young and the old alike come and spend the day with their family and friends while enjoying a variety of stage performances. The festival is for people from all walks of life and cultures to enjoy,” said Sanjay Agnihotri, Regional Sales Director, Metroland Media Group.

Featuring performances from renown Punjabi singer and composer, Geeta Zaildar and Bollywood hit maker Parichay from UK! The event will also feature an Bollywood Dance performance and interactive workshop, master magician and illusionist Raman, a Bhangra and Gidda dance performance and more!

Essence of Diwali

The festival of lights, symbolizing victory of light over darkness is celebrated for over five days. It marks a new beginning giving the celebration a feel of new year, which automatically inspires people to wear their best and gather for meals with near and dear ones while lighting fireworks, colorful oil lamps made from clay, and exchanging gifts.

Gifts and Shopping

Diwali celebration also means visiting families and friends and exchanging sweets and savories and other gifts. It is not unusual to find decorated gift boxes filled with dried fruits and nuts being exchanged at work places and homes. Anything in gold including coins and jewelry is also gifted to make the recipient’s new year prosperous and successful, along with big-ticket purchases. And in recent years, gifts like clothes, and products: mobile phones, perfume, tech gadgets, and more, have become very popular.

Mouth-Watering Delicacies

Home-made or store bought, celebrations are meant for enjoying a variety of food. The market is flooded with different brands selling many favorites including ready-to-eat mini samosas filled with lentil and spices, roasted salty mung dal, crispy, thin potato sticks also known as aloo bhujia. A unique mix of roasted peanuts, cashews, raisins, deep fried crunchy gram flour sticks known as mixture is another favorite.

As we are all aware, sweets play a huge part in celebrations, and Diwali is no different. Sweets including jalebis, gulab-jamuns, motichoor-laddoos, fig barfi, squash petha, rasmalai, basundi, and other rich sweets are added to the sumptuous meals served.

Cultural Extravaganza

This year’s event is the perfect opportunity to beat the cold and engage in a fun-filled day of musical performances including bhangra, giddha, dhol, singing, and interactive Bollywood dance workshops.

Children’s Corner

There will also be fun elements for children: from a magic show to face painting, and stage giveaways!

Check out the website for a full list of performances and activities.

Join us in celebrating Diwali 2023, one of the biggest and most popular festivals in the South Asian community and experience the joy, warmth, fun, and cultural diversity that makes this festival truly amazing.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, November 4 th , 2023

Saturday, November 4 , 2023 Time: 12pm – 5:30pm (Mall hours 9:30am – 6:00pm)

12pm – 5:30pm (Mall hours 9:30am – 6:00pm) Location:

Shoppers World Brampton

99 Main St S, Brampton, ON L6Y 1N7

