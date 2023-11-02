BioHub Maryland Announces Landmark Global Partnership to Accelerate Life Sciences Industry

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioHub Maryland, an initiative to accelerate life sciences in the state, today announced a life sciences and biopharma skills training agreement with the Dublin, Ireland-based National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), a global leader in biopharmaceutical manufacturing training and research. This partnership makes BioHub Maryland the exclusive provider of NIBRT-licensed training in the National Capital Region.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore joined leaders from BioHub Maryland, NIBRT, and industry for the announcement at AstraZeneca’s Gaithersburg campus.

The agreement enables BioHub Maryland to offer NIBRT’s globally trusted curriculum to equip Veterans and members of disadvantaged communities with the skills and knowledge to enter the life sciences field. The curriculum will also provide opportunities for life science employers to upskill and train employees more efficiently.

In 2024, BioHub Maryland plans to train students at a state-of-the-art and multifunctional facility equipped with cutting-edge industrial bioprocessing equipment. Training will include fundamentals of the life science industry, such as biomanufacturing concepts, cell and gene therapies, vaccine manufacturing, quality control skills, and data analysis. BioHub Maryland entered into a training node partnership with Hood College to offer the NIBRT hands-on technical training curriculum to students at their Biomedical Research and Training Center.

“Building a strong and diverse pipeline of skilled workers is critical to expanding Maryland’s global leadership in life sciences innovation,” said Governor Moore. “BioHub Maryland’s new training partnership will help ensure that more Marylanders can gain the skills they need to pursue rewarding biopharma manufacturing careers.”

BioHub Maryland’s partnership with NIBRT is made possible through $5 million in state and federal funding.

“BioHub Maryland’s global partnership with NIBRT enables us to meet the industry’s needs for a highly-skilled biopharma manufacturing workforce while creating career pathways for Marylanders of all educational backgrounds into the high-paying life sciences sector,” said Kelly Schulz, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council.

BioHub Maryland is an initiative of the Maryland Tech Council, the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state.

Darrin Morrissey, NIBRT CEO, welcoming the partnership with BioHub Maryland stated, “We are delighted that BioHub Maryland has joined our Global Partners Program to help train the biopharma manufacturing workforce of the future. The Global Partner Program provides access and support to our award-winning curriculum to ensure trainees receive best-in-class training on all aspects of biopharma manufacturing. We look forward to working with the great team at BioHub Maryland to deliver this training in the National Capital Region.”

“At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a global impact on more than 100 million patient lives each year, contributing to the health of society and the planet. AstraZeneca's presence in Maryland, at our research and development site in Gaithersburg and our manufacturing facility in Frederick, has been a significant contributor to the state's economy and scientific research community to support the growth of the life sciences industry in the state. Partnering with BioHub Maryland is essential for us to help fill the workforce development gaps in Maryland by providing relevant training to enable students of varying educational backgrounds to be prepared for an entry-level role within AstraZeneca bioprocessing functions,” said Stuart Jackson, Chief Operating Officer, Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca’s Gaithersburg campus is one of three global research and development centers designated to improving pipeline productivity and establishing the company as a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation.

A 2021 Milken Institute report found that Maryland leaders should “support dedicated training programs and facilities for advanced biomanufacturing, especially cell and gene therapies.”

Maryland hosts more than 28,000 workers in its biopharmaceutical sector. Demand for skilled biopharma workers is expected to grow, creating a need for BioHub Maryland’s NIBRT-licensed curriculum to upskill workers for the industry.

The first cohort of veteran trainees successfully completed NIBRT-licenced online courses in Fall 2023. To supplement these online courses, trainees spent time with industry professionals gaining valuable expertise in the life sciences field.

Maryland is a global leader in life sciences innovation, hosting more than 2,700 life sciences companies and 54,000 industry workers. Maryland and the BioHealth Capital region are ranked the #3 biopharma cluster in the nation and the nation’s #2 life sciences research talent cluster. The Average annual life sciences incomes are 87% higher than other industries in Maryland.

About BioHub Maryland

BioHub Maryland is accelerating the life sciences industry for companies and career seekers to expand the state’s global innovation advantage. An initiative of the Maryland Tech Council, the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, BioHub Maryland helps residents of all backgrounds pursue rewarding careers in life sciences by offering skills training, career resources, and access to 1,200+ job openings in life sciences. BioHub Maryland also helps life sciences companies at every stage grow by showcasing their career opportunities, training the next generation of life sciences talent, and providing strategic resources for raising capital. Learn more at biohubmaryland.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About the National Institute of Bioprocessing Research & Training (NIBRT)

The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is a global centre of excellence for training and research in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. NIBRT is located in a world class facility in Dublin, Ireland. This facility is purpose built to closely replicate a modern bioprocessing plant with state-of-the-art equipment and enables NIBRT to offer the highest quality training and research solutions. NIBRT’s mission is to support the growth and development of all aspects of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.