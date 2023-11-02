RackWare and Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer — Delivering Migration, Backup and Disaster Recovery Together

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RackWare, a leading innovator in hybrid cloud management solutions, today announced the certification of RackWare's Cloud Migration and Disaster Recovery solution on the new Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer. Oracle customers can deploy RackWare solutions to quickly and seamlessly move and protect applications and data between any cloud or data center and Compute Cloud@Customer. This enables enterprises to accelerate cloud journeys that unleash the advantages of a hybrid/multi-cloud strategy.

Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer is a fully managed, rack-scale distributed cloud platform that lets you use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute anywhere while gaining the benefits of cloud automation and economics in your data center by running OCI Compute with storage and networking services on Compute Cloud@Customer. It’s the simplest way to run applications on cloud infrastructure while meeting your needs for data residency, security and low-latency connections to existing resources and real-time operations. You get all this while maintaining complete control of your data so you can address data residency, security and connectivity concerns.

RackWare brings a highly automated, multi-function solution that enables enterprises to assess, migrate and protect workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. RackWare covers several key use cases for Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, including migration of workloads, Linux and Windows, from any source currently running on-premises or in other cloud provider environments. RackWare also brings state-of-the-art Disaster Recovery and Backup to Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer. Disaster Recovery sites can be another Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer deployment in a different geography, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure public cloud or other cloud provider environments.

“Increasingly, customers are demanding integration of their on-premises and cloud deployments for complete disaster recovery protection. RackWare’s new certified solution provides customers with robust backup and DR capabilities between the Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, on-premises, and OCI,” said Krishna Srinivasan, Senior Director, Product Management, Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer.

“RackWare sees Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer as an excellent opportunity for companies to build private and multi-cloud environments quickly, easily and most importantly using the same secure and high-performance infrastructure as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Todd Matters, CTO, RackWare.

RackWare makes data and applications mobile and secure. We empower our customers to run their applications and store their data in any cloud of their choice. Seamless mobility allows our customers to take advantage of cutting-edge services or reduced costs as they become available throughout the cloud universe. And if disaster strikes, whether that be of the natural or cyber-criminality type, our proprietary replication and sync technology has our customers protected. RackWare is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, London and Pune, India.