InVia Fertility Opens New Location in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a leading provider of evidence-based fertility treatments in the Chicago area, InVia Fertility is proud to announce that our new Arlington Heights, IL, location is now open. This new location helps us to better meet the family-building needs of individuals and couples across the northwestern Chicago suburbs with patient-centered, compassionate, and individualized care.

The new Arlington Heights location, located within the Arlington Heights Medical Center, will make accessing expert fertility care more convenient for the Arlington Heights community and surrounding areas. Dr. Vishvanath Karande and Dr. Elizabeth Puscheck are now seeing patients at this location for fertility testing, fertility treatment, routine bloodwork, and ultrasound monitoring.

Our Arlington Heights location will provide minor procedures for our patients, such as hysterosonograms. Additionally, this location provides connections to specialists’ offices and large hospitals to ensure our patients have the care and support they need.

“We are excited to open our brand new, Arlington Heights location to make accessing expert fertility care more convenient for the community of the northwestern suburbs of Chicago. Fertility treatments can require many trips to our facilities; our newly built office is located by several major interstates and is designed specifically for patient convenience and comfort,” said Victoria Mostov, Chief Operating Officer of InVia Fertility.

The new Arlington Heights location will be offering patient monitoring appointments as well as new patient consultations Monday-Friday.

Arlington Heights is Now Accepting Patient Appointments

To schedule a new or returning patient appointment at our Arlington Heights location, please contact us directly or request an appointment online.

Arlington Heights, IL

1100 W. Central Rd

Suite #404

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Phone: (847) 884-8884

Fax: (847) 884-0924

The new Arlington Heights location joins InVia Fertility's main facility in Hoffman Estates, plus three additional satellite locations in Crystal Lake, Northbrook, and Chicago.

About InVia Fertility

InVia Fertility is a Chicago-area fertility clinic dedicated to supporting the needs of families from the Chicagoland area's diverse communities. Our doctors and specialists bring decades of expertise in reproductive medicine and work closely with patients to develop a personalized fertility treatment plan that incorporates state-of-the-art fertility treatment methods appropriate to each person’s needs. As a part of First Fertility, InVia Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients to grow their families.

To learn more about InVia Fertility or to schedule an appointment, visit www.InViaFertility.com.