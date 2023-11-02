AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Surety Company Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of American Surety Company (ASC) (Indianapolis, IN).

The under review status follows the recent announcement that Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (Core Specialty), Eighth Amendment Holdings, Inc. (the parent of ASC), Underwriters Surety, Inc. and ASC have signed a purchase agreement whereby Core Specialty will acquire American Surety in a stock and cash transaction. As part of the transaction, Core Specialty will provide a capital investment to Underwriters Surety, Inc. prior to closing, which will be used to increase the capital base of ASC and for general corporate purposes. The transaction will create a new Specialty Business Unit for Core Specialty and ASC will operate as a separately managed division, retaining its brand identity.

The ratings will remain under review until the close of the transaction, including customary regulatory approvals and AM Best evaluates post-transaction details. The transaction is expected to be completed during first-quarter 2024.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.