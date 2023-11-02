WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING PARTNERSHIP WITH DEB PERELMAN OF SMITTEN KITCHEN

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, an exclusive partnership with Deb Perelman, creator of the award-winning food blog, Smitten Kitchen, and the author of The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook and Smitten Kitchen Every Day.

As a celebrated home cook, author and award-winning food influencer, Perelman is known for creating delicious, crowd-pleasing recipes that are easy to execute for a large crowd or a small group. For Thanksgiving 2023, Perelman has partnered with Williams Sonoma to create the ultimate Smitten Kitchen Guide to Thanksgiving showcasing an exclusive menu alongside her inspiration for beautiful table settings and holiday hosting. Perelman’s Thanksgiving menu, now available on the Williams Sonoma website, starts with a Pomegranate and Orange Peel Fizz cocktail paired with Herb and Garlic Baked Camembert appetizer and ends with an iconic Perfect Apple Pie and Pumpkin Snacking Cake for dessert. For main dishes, Perelman has shared recipes for Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes, Dry-Brined Turkey with Roasted Onions and Gravy and Wild Mushroom Shepherd’s Pie along with several side dishes designed to satisfy any appetite.

“Throughout the holiday season we will be inspiring our customers with recipes and entertaining tips from our Test Kitchen team as well as several chefs and influencers we admire,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “Our partnership with Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen creates the opportunity for our customers and Deb’s loyal followers to easily access her incredible Thanksgiving menu, her favorite Williams Sonoma products and her advice on how to host the ultimate Smitten Kitchen-style Thanksgiving.”

In celebration of the partnership, Perelman will embark on a six-city Thanksgiving Tour making in-store appearances at select Williams Sonoma store locations including:

Williams Sonoma Ponce City Market, Atlanta, Georgia

Thursday, November 2 at 6pm Williams Sonoma Hill Center, Nashville, Tennessee

Monday, November 6 at 6pm Williams Sonoma Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale, Arizona

Monday, November 13 at 6pm Williams Sonoma NorthPark Center, Dallas, Texas

Tuesday, November 14 at 6pm Williams Sonoma Gardens Mall, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Thursday, November 16 at 6pm Williams Sonoma Columbus Circle, New York, New York

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays and I cannot wait to share my Thanksgiving menu with Williams Sonoma customers across the country,” said Deb Perelman. “During the Thanksgiving Tour I look forward to seeing everyone, signing books, and showing attendees how to make some of my favorite Thanksgiving recipes.”

To purchase tickets for the Smitten Kitchen Thanksgiving Tour in-person events, please visit: https://smittenkitchentour.squadup.com

Williams Sonoma is also offering customers the opportunity to enter to win a full collection of Perelman’s Smitten Kitchen Keepers, including Global, Williams Sonoma Goldtouch® Pro, Staub, All-Clad and more. Visit www.williams-sonoma.com/smittengiveaway to enter.

For more information on Williams Sonoma’s partnership with Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen or to purchase a cookbook or a ticket for any of the events, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/smitten.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

