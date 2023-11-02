Ameriprise Financial and Feeding America® Join Forces to Help People in Need Ahead of the Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the 14th consecutive year, Ameriprise Financial is partnering with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to help provide meals for families and individuals facing hunger ahead of the holiday season. On Nov. 2, more than 3,300 of the firm’s employees, advisors and clients are volunteering at the Feeding America network of local food banks and other nonprofits across the country to sort bulk food donations, stock shelves, serve meals and host food drives to make a greater impact. The event is part of the firm’s National Days of Service, which the company organizes twice a year to help people experiencing hunger in communities across the country.

“In a country with an abundance of resources, 44 million people, or 1 in 7, still don’t have reliable access to food,” said Brian Pietsch, Head of Community Relations at Ameriprise. “The holiday season can add additional pressure, making it an especially difficult time for families and individuals who are struggling. For more than a decade, Ameriprise has been dedicated to helping make this season a little brighter by offering a boost of support to nonprofits across the country through our National Days of Service.”

Ameriprise Financial Advisors Make an Impact in Communities Across the Country with Local Events

The Ameriprise National Days of Service are a rallying cry for financial advisors across the country to engage their teams, employees, clients and prospects to make a broader impact. One example: Walkers & Associates, an Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisory team that has supported the Flemington Food Pantry in New Jersey for the past 10 years with a food-packing event.

“Giving back to our community is deeply rooted in our team culture and reflects Ameriprise’s broader commitment to hunger relief,” said Stephen Walker, Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisor in Flemington, New Jersey. “This year, we’re hosting our 10th annual National Day of Service food-packing event where we will celebrate the commitment to helping provide meals to thousands of families and individuals over the years. Our event last year drew more than 100 volunteers and we’re expecting a similar turnout this year. We’re filled with joy to bring so many people together and help our community.”

Since the firm’s first National Day of Service in 2009, Ameriprise volunteers across the country have provided more than 123 million meals and dedicated 385,000 hours toward hunger relief.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 8,000 nonprofits across the country. The company also has a longstanding commitment to volunteerism. Each year, the firm’s employees are eligible for the eight hours of paid time off to volunteer. In 2022, the firm’s employees and advisors collectively spent nearly 64,000 hours volunteering in communities across the country.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

