Flamingo Las Vegas Opens Pinky’s by Vanderpump in Summer 2024

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lisa Vanderpump fans will soon flock to Flamingo Las Vegas. Following the success of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, the restaurateur, television star and philanthropist is set to open her third venue on The Strip, Pinky’s by Vanderpump, at Flamingo Las Vegas in summer 2024. As previously announced, Vanderpump will also open her first concept in Lake Tahoe, Wolf by Vanderpump, at Harveys Lake Tahoe this winter.

“ It’s truly very exciting for us to be asked to create a unique concept on the iconic Las Vegas Strip,” said Lisa Vanderpump. “ We’ve so enjoyed our relationship with Caesars Entertainment, and we are excited to expand with two new locations. Through our design company, Vanderpump Alain, we are embracing the unique history of Flamingo Las Vegas, and the designs will be reminiscent of a bygone era. Caesars has allowed us the creativity to truly delve into the Art Deco style and create something that will encompass the stunning design of that time. The building will extend into a dramatic conservatory that will enhance the façade of the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Like her other locations, Pinky’s by Vanderpump (coined after Vanderpump’s nickname “Pinky”) will feature distinctive dishes, statement cocktails and the restaurateur’s signature design aesthetic. With a nod to the Flamingo’s vibrant history, the restaurant and bar will combine Art Deco glamour with sumptuous and decadent Vanderpump flair. Spanning nearly 7,000 square feet and set against a palette of muted greens, brass accents and blush pink, the space will boast a dramatic bar, Deco details and a stunning covered terrace settled into the Las Vegas Strip. Similar to Vanderpump’s other concepts, the design, lighting and fixtures will be bespoke Vanderpump Alain creations designed specifically for the space. The signature Vanderpump extravagance will also translate to the cocktail and food menu, with playful nods to the vintage theme, and some seriously Instagrammable moments.

“ Nothing says distinctive design and unmatched hospitality like Lisa Vanderpump,” said Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas. “ Pinky’s by Vanderpump infuses a new energy into our resort, just steps away from one of the most famous boulevards in the world. We can’t wait for our guests to experience this unique restaurant and lounge.”

Pinky’s by Vanderpump will be in the former Purple Zebra space at Flamingo Las Vegas along Las Vegas Boulevard.

About Lisa Vanderpump

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Their very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles (SUR and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar) as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris Las Vegas, are just a peek into their joint ventures; Pinky’s by Vanderpump will mark their 38th restaurant and bar. Vanderpump became known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer. Her unique mix of sparkling glamour and down-to-earth style has appealed to thousands of viewers. Her newest show, Vanderpump Villa, is set in a Chateau in the South of France and will premiere on Hulu in 2024. Lisa also Executive produced and starred in her shows Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock TV which gives viewers a peek into her 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization, and E!’s Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump documenting her penchant for entertaining, while hosting a plethora of celebrity guests. Additional endeavors include: her celebrated lighting and furniture collection in collaboration with designer Nick Alain, Vanderpump Alain, a highly successful Podcast, All Things Vanderpump, and a pet accessories line at VanderpumpPets.com. Vanderpump also has her family’s signature Vanderpump Vodka, Vanderpump Wines, and Vanderpump Sangria in both on-premise and off-premise locations worldwide. In 2017, Lisa and Ken launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation to help end animal abuse on both an international and domestic level, which opened the doors to its first rescue and adoption center and has since rescued over 2300 dogs domestically, as well as hundreds more internationally.

About Flamingo Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as unique Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options, such as Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Mexican hot spot Carlos ’n Charlie’s, vintage-inspired Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse, and television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump’s third Las Vegas venue, Pinky’s by Vanderpump (set to open in summer 2024). The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including Piff The Magic Dragon, the late-night adult revue X Burlesque, RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas, as well as Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton. Flamingo Las Vegas features more than 93,000 square feet of casino space, including the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at the Flamingo. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.