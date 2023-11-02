bp Selects AssetWise Lifecycle Information Management and AssetWise Reliability as Standard for Information Management and Asset Integrity

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that bp has selected Bentley’s AssetWise Asset Lifecycle Information Management (ALIM) and AssetWise Reliability (AR), part of Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, to manage engineering information for projects and operations to help assure global asset integrity management.

In 2019, bp selected Bentley to provide its leading AssetWise ALIM solution as a Central Information Store (CIS) to manage change in a controlled manner to maintain validated information needed for global projects and operations, including all documents, tags, associated metadata, and 3D model visualization.

bp will now standardize AssetWise ALIM across all projects, production, and manufacturing assets. AssetWise ALIM enables a seamless migration of all critical information throughout the lifecycle, supporting the capital project process through to ongoing operations more efficiently to support safe and reliable projects and operations.

AssetWise Reliability will enable bp to optimize inspections, minimize maintenance costs, increase availability, and work to improve safety and risk management. bp initially implemented AssetWise Reliability on the Clair Asset in the North Sea, and a global deployment across eight regions is now underway.

Alan Kiraly, SVP of Industry Solutions, Bentley Systems, said, “Bentley has a long-standing relationship with bp, providing AssetWise ALIM as bp’s Central Information Store (CIS) to manage and maintain information needed for projects and operations, across the world. The integration of AssetWise Reliability with the CIS, in a cloud-based environment, to support bp’s Asset Integrity processes, enables Bentley to deliver standardized digital workflows and deliver significant benefits to bp.”

Rob Kelly, VP Digital Asset Management, bp, said, “I am pleased to be expanding the use of Bentley’s AssetWise portfolio of solutions specifically extending ALIM across bp’s global projects, production and manufacturing assets, and integration of Asset Reliability. This gives bp the assurance and advantage of accuracy of our information through effective change control, enabling us to make trusted decisions whether in projects or operations.”

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com

About bp

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information visit bp.com.‎

