Red Carpet Hollywood Premiere of “Why Dinosaurs?” Father & Son Independent Documentary Film

WHEN:

Friday, November 3, 2023

 

6:30 - 7:30 PM - Red Carpet / Cocktail Reception 7:30 - 8:00 PM - Introduction by Dr. Dean Lomax 8:00 - 9:30 PM - Screening

9:30 - 10:30 PM - Q&A Panel

 

WHERE:

Harmony Gold Preview House

 

7655 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

 

WHAT:

Meet and speak with the producers and first-time independent filmmakers behind “WHY DINOSAURS?” along with a crowd of passionate dinosaur enthusiasts.

 

This 6-year passion project follows dino-obsessed teenager James and his father on a journey around the world, interviewing over 65 seasoned paleontologists, amateur fossil hunters, artists, and dinosaur fanatics from the US, Canada, UK, Morocco, China, and Patagonia. On this global adventure, they track down the director of Jurassic World, see the world’s largest dinosaur toy collection, and dig up real dinosaur bones.

 

Filmmakers Tony and James Pinto, along with co-producer and world-renowned British paleontologist, Dr. Dean Lomax will be available for questions.

 
Film trailer available for viewing at https://youtu.be/qmQiTi3U0tg

 

Tony Pinto, Producer
tony@pintoproductions.com
818-465-8076

