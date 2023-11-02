Red Carpet Hollywood Premiere of “Why Dinosaurs?” Father & Son Independent Documentary Film

Meet and speak with the producers and first-time independent filmmakers behind “WHY DINOSAURS?” along with a crowd of passionate dinosaur enthusiasts.

This 6-year passion project follows dino-obsessed teenager James and his father on a journey around the world, interviewing over 65 seasoned paleontologists, amateur fossil hunters, artists, and dinosaur fanatics from the US, Canada, UK, Morocco, China, and Patagonia. On this global adventure, they track down the director of Jurassic World, see the world’s largest dinosaur toy collection, and dig up real dinosaur bones.