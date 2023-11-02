Lenovo Gives Small Businesses Big Marketing Opportunities with Latest Evolve Small Initiative Offering

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building off of the introduction of Queen Latifah as its ambassador last year, Evolve Small – Lenovo’s initiative to champion and promote small businesses across North America – is now putting small businesses on big stages, with big talent to match. Lenovo’s Evolve Small initiative offers select small businesses the chance to promote their brands on billboards and social media platforms across the country featuring AI-customized ads with Queen Latifah herself. To ensure Queen Latifah’s marketing prowess is accessible to small businesses across North America, today Lenovo also launched a microsite for Evolve Small that helps owners to create and share customized marketing materials to promote their products and services.

“I’m excited to continue my partnership with Lenovo’s Evolve Small initiative for another year,” said Queen Latifah. “The opportunity to support small businesses in real time without navigating the challenge of being multiple places at once is truly amazing and I’m proud to be part of the work Lenovo has been doing to lift up women, and minority-owned, and businesses owned by people with disabilities.”

Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America added, “As we continue to think through what entrepreneurs and business owners really need, it’s important that we create opportunities that have real impact on this community. That’s why this year Evolve Small is offering actual marketing execution - not just with a major star like Queen Latifah – but also with prime placement opportunities for small business owners to build awareness for their brands. Our efforts also include mental health support, grants, and the latest technology to ensure they can sustain their entrepreneurial goals.”

In partnership with AMD, Microsoft, and with entrepreneurship and community building non-profit, Goodie Nation, the initiative is rich with opportunities for small businesses beyond marketing awareness. With an ongoing focus on women-owned, minority-owned, and businesses owned by people with disabilities, Evolve Small continues to provide financial aid, technological resources, community support, and business mentorship. Lenovo has also partnered with CWC Coaching and Therapy, led by its founder, Chantel Cohen. Cohen, a licensed therapist, provides mental health services with a coaching lens to help her clients find prosperity in the broader sense of the word. In particular, she and her team help business founders alleviate the mental stresses that come with entrepreneurship while coaching for optimal leadership performance.

To date, Lenovo’s Evolve Small has provided over $2,000,000 worth of small business grants and technology donations to small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. This year, the Evolve Small initiative begins accepting submissions as of November 2nd, 2023. Sign up to participate and learn more about how Lenovo has been supporting small businesses at Lenovo.com/EvolveSmall. Visit LenovoFoundation.com to learn more about Lenovo’s global philanthropic efforts to empower underrepresented populations with access to technology and education.

