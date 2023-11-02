Caleres Introduces One Planet Standard Designation

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleres (NYSE: CAL), the market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today introduced the One Planet Standard designation for products that meet or exceed 51% on its Sustainable Footwear Index.

The One Planet Standard considers the sustainability of a product across its entire lifecycle, including six key pillars: sample reduction, materials, packaging, supplier Environmental Social Governance (ESG) initiatives, brand philanthropy, and end-of-life solutions. Each shoe is assessed and graded, start to finish, with sustainability measures that require more effort and investment receiving more points.

Approximately 75% of Caleres-owned products contain at least one environmentally preferred material, and nearly 20% meet the stringent criteria necessary to earn the One Planet Standard designation. The company's goal is to continue developing and innovating to increase the number of products that meet its highest standard, ultimately establishing a new baseline for manufacturing excellence.

Shoes that meet the One Planet Standard designation are identified on Caleres brand websites with a One Planet Standard icon to allow consumers to easily identify products that achieve this high bar.

“The One Planet Standard is part of our ongoing ESG efforts and something we’re very proud to introduce,” said Natelle Baddeley, chief design and product officer for Caleres. “We take very seriously our responsibility to create shoes that are not only beautiful, fashionable, and comfortable but also lighter on the planet. Making conscious choices about how we design, the materials we use, and how we manufacture products is not just good for business – it’s the right thing to do.”

“Today’s consumer is highly focused on sustainable products and brands,” said Jennifer Olsen, chief marketing officer. “The One Planet Standard designation will help the consumer quickly identify these items within our portfolio. We always seek to make the shopping experience easier, and this is yet another way we can help our consumers make informed decisions while at the same time deliver products they want.”

See more information on the One Planet Standard here. See Caleres' 2022 ESG Summary report here.

About Caleres

