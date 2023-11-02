Mouser Electronics Shows Support for UTA College of Engineering

Mouser is proud to support the College of Engineering at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), where students are pursuing various fields of engineering to create viable solutions to the most pressing problems of today and the future. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser is proud to support the College of Engineering at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), where students are pursuing various fields of engineering to create viable solutions to the most pressing problems of today and the future. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is proud to support the College of Engineering at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), where students are pursuing various fields of engineering to create viable solutions to the most pressing problems of today and the future. The comprehensive engineering program currently offers 12 baccalaureate, 13 master's, and nine doctoral degree programs. For more than 60 years, the College of Engineering has provided highly trained engineers for the workforce in North Texas and beyond.

"Our world is growing more technological every day, which makes engineering education vital not just to our business but to our shared future. We are very excited to help support UTA's engineering programs," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing. "With engineering, anything is possible. These future engineers will be tasked with creating the next technological wonders."

"We are very grateful to Mouser Electronics for their generous support of our engineering programming, events and other activities," said Peter Crouch, Dean of UTA's College of Engineering. "We strive to deliver an outstanding educational experience, and corporate partnerships play a key role in helping us to achieve that goal."

Mouser, whose global headquarters is located near UTA's college campus, sponsored numerous events in 2023, including the UTA College of Engineering Banquet and the UTA Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Banquet. The recent CSE banquet celebrated the 50th Anniversary and capped off a two-day program featuring presentations by keynote speakers, Q&A sessions with industry experts, and discussion panels with alums and past department chairs.

Additionally, Mouser team members supported the 22nd Annual Texas Autocross Weekend, October 6 – 8, hosted by UTA, where teams from universities across the country converge to show off racecars they've built from scratch over a time period of one year. The students race and share design ideas without the pressure of judging or competition. The same weekend, Mouser also sponsored HackUTA 2023, a 24-hour marathon for students to pitch, design, and develop engineering projects. The event enabled students, regardless of experience, skill, major, or background, to work together in teams to pitch the best solutions possible.

To learn more about Mouser's support of the UTA College of Engineering, visit https://www.mouser.com/uta-engineering/.

