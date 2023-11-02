Astound Business Solutions and CoreSite Set Alliance to Deliver High-Capacity, Secure Connectivity Leveraging CoreSite’s Hybrid IT Infrastructure

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced an alliance with Astound Business Solutions (“Astound”), an award-winning, nationwide provider of high-capacity and secure connectivity for business customers. Effective immediately, Astound is deploying its network into CoreSite’s hybrid IT infrastructure in multiple, purpose-built data center campuses in strategic markets including Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

This integration with CoreSite enables Astound’s new and existing business customers to have direct access to native cloud onramps to the leading public cloud providers, and high-performance, dedicated connectivity to networks and partners within CoreSite’s data centers. In turn, CoreSite customers will have access to more than 40,000 fiber route miles on Astound’s nationwide fiber network.

Astound selected CoreSite based on CoreSite’s more than 20-year track record of providing highly redundant, secure colocation solutions and its robust ecosystem of enterprise customers and digital platforms. In addition, CoreSite’s high-performance, diverse connectivity translates into a competitive edge and growth opportunities for Astound’s business customers through operational continuity, reduced costs, lower latency and scalability.

“Astound and CoreSite are highly complementary, both geographically and operationally, and we share a commitment to maintaining a localized, customer-centric business approach,” said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions. “Working with CoreSite strengthens our offerings for our 75,000 business customers in key markets across the U.S. and we look forward to the prospect of expanding the relationship as our business continues to grow.”

“Adding Astound to key CoreSite data center campuses across the U.S. benefits Astound’s customers through enhanced connectivity and cloud access, while our customers benefit from having Astound’s strong nationwide fiber network available to them,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of U.S. Tower. “This collaboration makes sense on many levels, and we look forward to working with Astound to develop it further.’”

Astound Broadband, one of the nation's largest residential ISPs, also uses CoreSite’s hybrid IT infrastructure.

About Astound Business Solutions

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the award-winning national telecommunications provider offers advanced solutions delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 75,000 business customers, Astound Business Solutions maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today’s evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain a competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

