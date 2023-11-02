Vision RNG and WIN Waste Innovations to Convert Landfill Gases Into Renewable Natural Gas at Two Large Ohio Landfills

CANONSBURG, PA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision RNG (“VRNG”), a full-service developer of projects designed to convert landfill gas (“LFG”) to valuable renewable natural gas (“RNG”), and WIN Waste Innovations (“WIN Waste”), a sustainable, integrated waste services provider, today announced that they are partnering to build two significant projects to convert LFG to RNG, at WIN Waste’s Seneca County landfill in Seneca County, Ohio, and its Tunnel Hill Reclamation landfill in Perry County, Ohio.

VRNG and WIN Waste anticipate the projects will initially produce more than 2.7 million MMBtu’s of RNG annually, with plans to more than double that within 11 years, making the projects among the largest RNG projects in the country and which, once commissioned, are expected to result in the avoidance of more than 120,000 tons of fossil-based carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions yearly. In addition, the LFG-to-RNG projects executed under the partnership are expected to help support the local economy by creating dozens of construction jobs and full-time plant operator positions.

“VRNG is proud to be working with WIN Waste, a company whose mission of investing in more sustainable waste practices is well aligned with our mission to capture methane emissions and convert them into a renewable resource that can support local communities and the planet at large,” said Bill Johnson, CEO of VRNG. “We believe we have brought some of the best talent in the industry together at VRNG, and we are very excited to be able to deploy our skills and our capital to help WIN Waste meet its sustainability and financial goals. We look forward to leveraging our resources and team’s extensive experience across the waste management and natural gas industries to provide cleaner, more sustainable energy for consumers today and into the future.”

The RNG produced from the projects is expected to be used by customers in the transportation fuel market seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. The amount of CO 2 emissions expected to be eliminated as a result of these LFG‑to‑RNG projects is equivalent to those produced by 12 million gallons of gasoline or 250,000 barrels of oil annually. Additionally, the energy content expected to be gained as a result of the RNG produced from the projects is equivalent to the energy required to heat more than 35,000 homes annually.

“These projects are the culmination of a massive undertaking to embed sustainability into every facet of our company’s operations,” added Dan Mayo, CEO of WIN Waste Innovations. “Turning the greenhouse gases that are a normal byproduct of end disposal into renewable fuel exemplifies our mission to invest in more environmentally friendly practices while providing the essential waste services our communities need. We are delighted to partner with VRNG to create two of the most technologically and environmentally advanced landfills in the world.”

“We are pleased to support VRNG’s partnership with WIN Waste, which will advance VRNG’s mission to address the climate crisis by repurposing waste materials into a more sustainable energy source,” concluded Reuben Munger, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Vision Ridge Partners, a sustainable real assets investor and owner of VRNG. “Vision Ridge’s investment strategy is to deploy capital and back great teams that we believe are leading the transition to a net-zero economy. We believe VRNG and WIN Waste’s collaboration is an excellent step towards achieving a more sustainable world, and we look forward to continuing to support the VRNG team as it expands its portfolio of projects with leading waste companies and municipalities.”

A natural byproduct of decomposing landfill waste, LFG is typically collected and flared to burn off the methane it contains as required by regulators. However, collecting and converting the methane present in LFG into a cleaner, renewable fuel – consistent with VRNG and WIN Waste’s planned practices at the two Ohio landfills – is intended to serve as a solution to reduce the need for combustion of new fossil fuels.

About Vision RNG

Vision RNG, supported by Vision Ridge Partners is a leading developer, owner, and operator of LFG to RNG facilities. VRNG has assembled a team of industry leaders and talent focused on using and maximizing the benefit of using LFG for our partners on both the landfill side as well as the off-take site. To learn more, visit www.VisionRNG.com.

About WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations is a sustainable provider of essential waste and recycling services. We believe in preserving the environment for future generations while providing for today's needs. WIN Waste operates a platform of 50 strategically located collection, transfer, and disposal assets, including include waste-to-energy facilities, transfer stations, ash monofills, and landfills, as well as fleets of rail cars and collection vehicles, including electric trash trucks. Annually, WIN Waste recycles more than 354,000 tons of plastic, paper and metals from the waste stream and converts more than 6.4 million tons of post-recycled waste into renewable energy — enough to power the equivalent of 340,000 homes. For more information, visit www.win-waste.com

About Vision Ridge Partners

By seeking to deliver superior investment returns, Vision Ridge mobilizes capital to address humanity’s greatest challenge: climate change. The Vision Ridge team seeks to leverage its diverse, complementary skillsets, deep industry experience, and strong network of relationships to execute investments across sustainable real assets with a focus on energy, transportation and agriculture. Vision Ridge manages approximately $3.25 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally, as of September 30, 2023. For more information visit: https://vision-ridge.com.