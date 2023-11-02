BARK and Dunkin’® Bring More Joy this Holiday Season with New Dunkin’-Inspired Dog Toys That Give Back

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it is partnering once again with Dunkin’, one of America’s favorite coffee brands, and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation on a collection of dog toys that give back to an important cause. For the fourth year in a row, BARK and Dunkin’ reimagined the Dunkin’ experience from a dog’s perspective to create dog toy versions of coffee, donuts and a breakfast sandwich, designed by BARK’s in-house design team. The dog toys are available starting today as a thank-you when Dunkin’ fans make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation this holiday season.

At participating Dunkin’ restaurants, guests can take home a Dunkin’ Sausage, Egg and Cheese Dog Toy for a $13 donation or a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Combo Dog Toy for a $15 donation. The dog toys are packed with crazy crinkle and squeakers with features like a tuggable t-shirt rope for dogs who love to whip and thrash.

Dunkin's holiday cups are an iconic part of the holiday season. Dogs can enjoy a Dunkin' Mocha Latte Dog Toy in this year's donut string light cup, along with Dunkin' Super Chewer Munchkins™ Donut Hole Treats, both available for a $15 donation online at bark.co. To top it off, dogs may find a surprise toy inside the Mocha Latte, and the Munchkins™ feature tough rubber cores for dogs who demand a challenge.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Dunkin’ and their Joy in Childhood Foundation for the fourth year running to dream up new custom toys that benefit an important cause,” said Dave Stangle, Vice President of Brand Marketing at BARK. “We’re always exploring different ways to tap into cultural moments to reach more dogs and dog parents. Our dogs are part of our daily rituals, like going on a Dunkin’ run, and this holiday season, they’ll get a real taste of our love (or obsession) for all things Dunkin’.”

Donations to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will benefit the organization’s impact programs that provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness, including the Dogs for Joy program, introduced in 2018 to bring full-time facility dogs to children’s hospitals. These dogs serve as a source of happiness for patients and are critical parts of their treatment plans, trained to do tasks like teach kids how to take a pill, keep a child calm during a medical intervention, provide incentives for a child to get out of bed for a walk and more.

“Our partnership with BARK aligns perfectly with our mission, as we see these toys bringing joy not just to the dogs, but to kids as well. With the proceeds going directly to our grant programs that provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, we see the direct impact it has in children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations across the country. This fourth year is a testament to the partnership’s success,” said April McGonnigal, Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Since 2020, BARK and Dunkin’s collaboration has raised nearly $7 million. To date, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has funded 41 facility dogs across 30 hospitals, impacting hundreds of thousands of young patients.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the Dogs for Joy program, visit joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.

About Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children’s hospitals, and nonprofit organizations to help support kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $49 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country thanks to the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.