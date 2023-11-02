Two Roads Consulting Wins Women Leaders in Consulting Award for Retaining Top Female Talent

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Roads Consulting, a Dallas-based management consulting firm, today announced its recognition by Consulting Magazine in the publication's annual Women Leaders in Consulting award ceremony. The firm was honored with an award in the “Retaining Female Talent” category – directly aligning with Two Roads’ mission of creating an inclusive and diverse workplace.

The Women Leaders in Consulting Awards, presented annually by Consulting Magazine, celebrates outstanding women consultants and firms who have shown exemplary leadership, expertise and dedication to driving positive change and diversity in the industry as a whole.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award,” said Kelly Purdom, partner at Two Roads Consulting. “At Two Roads, we take pride in our commitment to fostering a workplace where women not only thrive but also feel valued, comfortable and seen.”

Two Roads’ Female Retention Program, led by a cross-functional, cross-title group of female, client-facing consultants, was launched in 2019. This program was designed to empower and support female consultants at Two Roads, providing them with the tools, mentorship and opportunities needed to advance and excel in their careers.

With the program, Two Roads Consulting was able to increase its female workforce from 17% to an impressive 44% in just three years. During that time, the firm also promoted one female partner, and three out of five principal promotions were women.

“We knew we needed opinions and buy-in across the ranks to make this program successful, so we involved as many women as possible in the effort,” said Purdom. “We immediately had full buy-in from the Partnership and made significant investments toward achieving our goals.”

Two Roads Consulting remains steadfast in its mission to foster a work environment that values diversity, equity and inclusion, and the Female Retention Program is just one example of the firm's ongoing commitment to these ideals.

