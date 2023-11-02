Stamps.com Announces GlobalPost Plus as an International Shipping Option for Customers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stamps.com, a leading provider of online postage and shipping software solutions, has added GlobalPost Plus as an international shipping service available to its subscribers.

Global expansion empowers shippers to tap into broader customer bases and scale. However, shipping products to new markets comes with specific challenges, such as expensive labels, long lead times, complex customs processes, and unexpected taxes and fees passed on to the end consumer upon delivery. These hurdles not only increase shipper costs, they impact customer retention and can hinder expansion goals.

GlobalPost Plus is a singular upgrade to Stamps.com’s existing GlobalPost carrier service that addresses these challenges head-on: it automatically allocates shipments to the optimal carrier for cost and speed, coordinates directly with the destination country’s customs office to pre-clear shipments, and allows shippers to pay taxes and duties on behalf of their customers. With GlobalPost Plus, Stamps.com subscribers can decrease shipping costs, swiftly navigate customs, and reduce customer package refusals upon delivery caused by unexpected fees.

“ Stamps.com is committed to helping its customers scale. We can support their growth by making global expansion easier with better and more affordable international shipping options,” said Nick Spitzman, Senior Vice President of Stamps.com. “ Building upon our partnership with GlobalPost, a fellow Auctane company, helps us deliver on that commitment. We’re happy to offer GlobalPost Plus as a shipping option for our subscribers to connect with markets worldwide.”

This service addition extends Stamps.com's ongoing partnership with GlobalPost, a carrier designed to make international shipping easy and affordable for growing businesses. Over 50,000 businesses trust GlobalPost with their international shipping needs, and the service has recorded over 31 million on-time deliveries to-date.

“ We’re proud to partner with Stamps.com to offer GlobalPost Plus to their wide range of customers,” said Shea Felix, Vice President of GlobalPost. “ Serving international markets is a key way for businesses to grow. Stamps.com shippers can now unlock this growth in a more affordable and efficient way.”

GlobalPost Plus is available to Stamps.com subscribers shipping to the UK, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit stamps.com.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage and shipping software. Stamps.com’s online postage and label service enables businesses and individuals to print discounted postage and shipping labels from the USPS and UPS, right from their computer or mobile device. Stamps.com is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About GlobalPost

A member of the Auctane family, GlobalPost is a leading international shipping carrier for growing businesses, designed from the ground up to make international shipping easy. Through its world-class customer service, easy-to-use technology, and seamless integrations with the world’s top shipping platforms, GlobalPost helps retailers expand into new international markets while saving them money.