Kaiber Fuses Generative AI Video and Music With Launch of Mobile App and Artist Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaiber, the AI creative lab and generative video platform, announced today the launch of its first mobile app, now available for download on iOS and Android. A fusion of generative video technology and music from popular artists, the Kaiber App brings the music video creation experience that more than 5 million creators have already enjoyed on the web directly to user pockets.

With this launch, Kaiber has also announced partnerships with several featured musicians to bring their unique music and generative AI styles to the app. Users can now layer in snippets of songs from Yung Bae, Oksami, and August Kamp, as well as the artist's curated AI style presets, to generate collaborative content between artists and fans.

“This offering is more than a mobile app—it’s making traditional creative processes and skills approachable, putting generative art tools in the pockets of any creative,” says Victor Wang, CEO of Kaiber. “Millions have already used Kaiber to discover the artist within via our browser platform, and now the app brings increased accessibility, an improved user experience, and a revolutionary way for artists and creatives to co-create together.”

A Symphony of Features

The app features an updated and improved version of Kaiber’s suite of unparalleled creation tools including text-to-video, image-to-video, and video-to-video, now with curated music to reimagine the music video creation process.

For the first time, generative AI videos can be combined with songs from featured artists such as Yung Bae, Oksami, and August Kamp, with a backlog of more artists. Users can browse and select artist tracks to accompany their visuals, and compose a music video with as much or little AI collaboration as they wish. Users may also upload their own music or original audio. Whether it's a solo endeavor or a masterpiece using curated style prompts from Kaiber’s featured artists, users can craft an experience entirely unique to them and their content needs.

"In the spirit of sampling that forged my early albums, Kaiber allows anyone to repurpose and remix elements from my new music and album visuals,” says future funk producer, Yung Bae. “I can’t wait to see the art my fans create in the Kaiber app.”

Tasked with building a space that merges sound and sight, ​​software design and engineering firm STRV and the Kaiber design team – including Ede Schweizer, Head of Design and former designer behind both the iPhone and Android interfaces – set out to provide a user experience that seamlessly blends simplicity with melody. The result is a straightforward platform that provides greater access to visuals that elevate music, and allows users to explore how humans and machines can make art together.

Elevating Human Creativity in the Kaiber Ecosystem

As the creators of the first AI-powered lyric videos for Kid Cudi, the groundbreaking “Lost” AI music video with Linkin Park, and most recently the concert visuals for Grimes, Kaiber continues to push the boundaries of generative AI with the release of its mobile app. This release signifies yet another milestone in Kaiber’s illustrious first year, further solidifying its commitment to innovation at the nexus of audio and visual art.

Since its launch less than one year ago, Kaiber has amassed more than 5 million sign-ups, entirely bootstrapped. Despite the increasing competition in the generative AI space, the team has experienced hypergrowth, with particular stickiness in the music visuals space. Many iconic artists including Grimes, Wu-Tang Clan, Money Man, and Don Diablo have found Kaiber organically and used the tool to amplify their art.

“Kaiber started from my desire as a music producer to create captivating visuals that I’ve only ever imagined, never having the resources to bring them to life,” says Eric Gao, Chief Technology Officer and music artist known as oksami. “We always envisioned lowering the barrier to creating beautiful visuals that elevate music, and we've taken a significant step in that direction with this release.”

Pricing and Availability

Now available on iOS and Android, the Kaiber App complements the brand's existing web platform. The Kaiber App launches with three subscription tiers and a free trial that gives users 100 credits to explore, with access to all featured artist content:

Explorer at $5/month for 300 credits

Pro at $15/month for 1,0000 credits

Artist at $30/month for 2,500 credits

To learn more about Kaiber and start your free trial, visit kaiber.ai.

ABOUT KAIBER

Made for creatives, by creatives, Kaiber is an AI creative lab with a mission to empower people everywhere to discover the artist within. From creators to musicians, artists at all stages of their career can use Kaiber to tell stories in a whole new way through the platform’s free trial, subscriber, and studio offerings. Dive deep into the world of generative art and be a part of the Kaiber revolution at www.kaiber.ai. Experience, explore, and express.