Mirion Launches Philanthropic Partnership with RAD-AID International

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, today announced a philanthropic partnership with RAD-AID International to help bring radiology and radiation safety education and capabilities to underserved populations around the world.

RAD-AID works to establish sustainable radiology programs in low-resources areas, training local health professionals and equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to deliver effective care. With their multidisciplinary approach, RAD-AID also brings nuclear medicine and radiation therapy programs to hospitals and facilities to educate providers on the safe use of imaging and therapeutics.

As part of the partnership launch, Mirion made an in-kind donation to RAD-AID’s Medical Physics Program supporting healthcare efforts in Guyana, Grenada, Botswana, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya. Mirion solutions from both Mirion Medical and Technologies groups are being used to train and educate medical professionals on measuring radiation exposure with the end goal of implementing quality assurance programs, quality control tests, equipment performance evaluations, and shielding assessments. Solutions include the Instadose®+ and DMC 3000™ dosimeters, as well as the ATS 539 ultrasound and CT ACR 464 phantoms.

“ Since 2008, RAD-AID has brought radiology capabilities, including equipment, education and support, to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and medically underserved populations around the world,” stated Daniel Mollura, MD, RAD-AID President and Chief Executive Officer. “ As we continue to build upon our charitable global health outreach programs, we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Mirion to elevate our radiation safety and quality assurance training.”

The Mirion medically-focused radiation detection and measurement solutions play a vital role in enhancing patient and clinician safety and optimizing medical procedures worldwide. By aligning with RAD-AID, Mirion aims to extend its impact beyond technological advancements and actively contribute to improving quality healthcare access and outcomes for vulnerable populations.

“ We are excited to partner with RAD-AID to address global healthcare disparities and help safeguard those who are providing and receiving care,” added Mirion CEO Tom Logan. “ Our partnership with RAD-AID is an embodiment of our mission – to harness our unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. We look forward to leveraging our collective strengths across Mirion Technologies and Mirion Medical to support RAD-AID’s mission by empowering healthcare providers with the tools they need to save lives and improve patient outcomes.”

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,700 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

About RAD-AID International

RAD-AID International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving and expanding radiology services in under-resourced and medically underserved regions of the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over half of the world's population has little or no access to medical imaging (radiology), such as x-ray, ultrasound, fluoroscopy (including diagnostic and interventional radiology), CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, and mammography. To address this worldwide problem, RAD-AID uses a multidisciplinary approach involving infrastructure development, healthcare system expansion, technology innovation, clinical education, and technical training to improve global radiology for delivering vital health services. Learn more at rad-aid.org.