Elastic Path Partners with Twilio to Streamline Personalized Commerce Experiences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic Path, the leader of the composable commerce movement is announcing a partnership with Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, to break down the barriers that have traditionally made it challenging to launch data-driven commerce personalization. The no-code integration with Twilio Segment, a fully composable Customer Data Platform (CDP), makes it possible for all brands—not just those with massive budgets and dedicated data teams—to activate their data to create commerce experiences that maximize revenue.

“For Vivrelle, a luxury membership club, providing a white-glove experience is essential to our brand; the integration between Twilio and Elastic Path allows us to deliver that experience digitally with personalized experiences that truly delight our customers,” said Jeff Neil, VP of software engineering at Vivrelle. “We were able to implement the integration in a matter of minutes and expect this to save our engineering team over 60% in data analytics implementation time long-term. The impact on our members was immediate, and we can see members finding bags they love faster than ever.”

The benefits of personalization are undeniable. According to recent research commissioned by Twilio, 80% of business leaders say consumers spend an average of 38% more when their experience is personalized. However, the complexity of capturing, consolidating, and instrumenting data from disparate systems, and developing dynamic customer experiences with that data, creates a core challenge for many brands. In the same research, 39% of businesses said that they struggle with implementing personalization technology effectively.

The integration between Elastic Path CX Studio and Twilio Segment empowers marketers and merchants to launch dynamic storefronts and shoppable content that adapts in real time using conditional rules about when and what to offer shoppers, based on profile traits and audience segments. In just a few clicks, digital teams can personalize online buying for their top customers with loyalty experiences, offer discount shoppers exclusive savings, target past customers with win-back offers, and address abandoned carts with hyper-relevant promotions. Joint customers can also capitalize on the power of Twilio Segment’s AI capabilities to recommend products shoppers are more likely to buy and optimize experiences using predictive metrics about a given shopper. These features are a part of Twilio CustomerAI, a technology layer that helps brands combine real-time engagement data with AI to enable dynamic customer engagement that adapts to every individual customer. This instant-on integration with Twilio Segment is available today in Elastic Path Composer, the only commerce-intelligent integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS).

"Every company is looking to deliver personalized experiences—that’s table stakes. But it’s actually pretty hard to connect your marketing tools, your commerce tools, and everything else with a real-time customer profile," said Kathryn Murphy, SVP of Product at Twilio. "We share a common vision with Elastic Path around making this easier for our customers. We are very excited to combine the power of the best composable CDP with a leading composable commerce company. Composability gives our customers the choices and extensibility they need. And with our new integration, in just clicks, we make it possible for brands to drive higher conversion and lifetime value."

“Partnering with Twilio Segment enables our customers to act on a more complete profile of their buyers and deliver highly effective personalized shopping experiences,” said Harry Chemko, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Elastic Path. “The instant-on integration with Twilio Segment builds on our commitment to empower commerce leaders with the freedom to deliver innovative shopping experiences that delight their customers and drive the bottom line. Merchandisers and marketers now have the ability to create and launch personalized commerce experiences at scale, and the freedom to ideate on new ways to use the integrated data to drive revenue.”

Learn more at www.elasticpath.com/segment.

About Elastic Path

Elastic Path is on a mission to break through the barriers that prevent commerce leaders from delivering extraordinary shopping experiences. Today, that means making Composable Commerce accessible to all brands by reducing the cost, time, and overall risk of implementing and managing a multi-vendor approach. With Elastic Path, both business and tech teams are able to innovate on their own terms, fully embrace composability, and in turn, never compromise on what’s possible. Learn more at www.elasticpath.com