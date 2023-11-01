Spice Spice Baby—NotCo™ Partners with Yellowbird® Sauce to Bring the Heat Without the Meat in New NotChicken™ Spicy Patties

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NotCo™, the fast-growing food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented AI technology named Giuseppe, today announced the launch of NotChicken™ Spicy Patties in collaboration with Austin-based hot sauce company, Yellowbird Sauce. Now stocking the freezer aisles nationally at select Whole Foods Market locations across the nation, NotChicken™ Spicy Patties boast the same mouth-watering aroma, taste and texture that’s nearly identical to chicken, with an added thrill of hot habanero spice.

Just as temperatures are starting to cool down, NotChicken™ Spicy Patties have arrived to heat things up. Featuring NotCo™’s signature NotChicken™ Patties and Yellowbird’s Spicy Habanero flavor, a fruity and bright combination of habaneros, carrots, garlic and tangerine, this delicious offering is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, with an added spicy AF flavor-forward kick Yellowbird is notorious for. Perfect for sandwiches, wraps, tacos and more, it’s the best way to enjoy everything you love about hot chicken sandwiches, minus the animal.

“ We already deliver on our promise to provide consumers mind-blowingly delicious plant-based options, and we were looking for a way to build on that flavor-forward guarantee to reach even more plant-based eaters and flexitarians,” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and founder of NotCo™. “ The only way we could make NotChicken taste even better was to spice it up through a partnership with our favorite hot sauce brand, Yellowbird. The launch of NotChicken Spicy Patties will open the door to more brand partnership opportunities that will help expand our distribution across the U.S. and satisfy more taste buds seeking new planet-friendly and delicious options—two things that don’t always go hand-in-hand.”

The collaboration marks the first U.S. retail co-brand for NotCo™ as the brand continues to make waves as one of the world’s leading plant-based food tech companies. Yellowbird’s commitment to homegrown, flavorful ingredients to curate some of the best-tasting hot sauce around, paired with its cult-like following, were key factors in the partnership pairing process. NotCo™ and Yellowbird® will celebrate the launch of NotChicken™ Spicy Patties with a co-branded food truck serving the mouthwatering product in Austin and Los Angeles for three days in each city in November.

“ At Yellowbird, we believe in the power of plants to help create a happier, healthier and more delicious world for all,” said Erin Link, Yellowbird Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Yellowbird. “ What better way to support this idea than partnering with our favorite plant-based patty–maker, NotCo™. The flavor and texture of these NotChicken™ Patties featuring Yellowbird Classic Habanero Spice is a true surprise-and-delight experience, no matter whether you're plant-curious or monogamous. It's worth it for the taste alone! We couldn't be more excited for our first ever partnership of this kind, launching in Whole Foods Market nationwide. A pro-tip from the Yellowbird team: heat up your NotChicken™ Spicy Patty in an air-fryer, chop it up, and toss it into your favorite salad—it's an absolute banger!"

Like all NotCo™ products, the innovative recipe for NotChicken™ Spicy Patties was created by Giuseppe, alongside NotCo™’s team of AI Chefs and R&D experts, who consistently produce plant-based options with incredible accuracy—allowing them to look, taste and function just like animal-based products. NotChicken™ Spicy Patties are vegan, non-GMO, cholesterol free and made with a unique blend of plant-based ingredients, including fava beans, bamboo and peach powder.

NotChicken™ Spicy Patties are available in the frozen section of select Whole Foods Market locations across the nation and are sold in 12 oz. four-packs. For NotCo™ sales inquiries, please contact customerservice@thenotcompany.com.

About NotCo™

NotCo™ is an industry-changing, fast-growth food tech leader and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo™ has launched products including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotMeat™, NotIceCream™, NotChicken™ and NotMayo™ across 10 countries including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Paraguay and in less than three years became the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. The brand’s current U.S. portfolio includes NotMilk™, NotBurger™ and NotChicken™ products, which can be found in over 10,000 retail stores across the nation. NotCo™ utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. Its one-of-a-kind technology enables NotCo™ to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry.

NotCo™ is featured on international menus of the world’s biggest food brands, including Starbucks, Dunkin’, Burger King and Papa Johns, and most recently launched into the U.S. fast-casual foodservice industry through its partnership with iconic burger chain, Shake Shack. In addition to foodservice and retail, NotCo™ has a B2B Unit that lends its AI platform Giuseppe to enable other CPG brands, ingredient suppliers and technology to curate their own innovations. The brand’s recent joint venture with Kraft Heinz (The Kraft Heinz Not Company) is the first to demonstrate the program’s success. For more information, please visit www.notco.com or follow @notcous on Facebook and Instagram.

About Yellowbird Sauce

Yellowbird elevates but doesn't alienate. Practically homemade, Yellowbird is for daily, healthy pleasure, not the occasional all-out frenzy. Enough rich flavors and new experiences mean you can make spice a whenever thing with Yellowbird without getting bored. It's heat you can handle and spice you can't live without. It’s modern hot sauce crafted for the everyday. For the latest flavors, product updates, and more information about Yellowbird, visit www.yellowbirdfoods.com or follow @yellowbirdsauce on Facebook and Instagram.