Airgain Expands into Latin American Market with Lotier Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, announced that it has partnered with Lotier International to accelerate its market expansion into high-growth, emerging markets throughout Latin America. Lotier will help develop business opportunities for Airgain’s core products and services, as well as introduce Airgain’s Lantern FWA devices and Lighthouse Smart Network Repeaters to the region’s telecommunications companies, each of which serve tens of millions of customers.

Founded in 1994, Lotier International specializes in developing business opportunities for high-tech and telecommunications products and services in high-growth emerging markets. With offices in Brazil, Argentina and Portugal, Lotier serves its clients with highly knowledgeable, specialized local teams throughout Latin America and Iberia, providing them with immediate presence and market recognition.​ Lotier is a trusted advisor to the major mobile network operators (MNOs), major accounts and system integrators throughout Latin America and has the ability to leverage an extensive web of contacts and relationships to aggressively accelerate time-to-market.

“In Latin America, the potential for growth is immense,” said Brian Critchfield, Vice President of Global Marketing at Airgain. “Telecom operators and IoT-driven companies in Brazil and Argentina alone represent millions of potential customers, all of whom are hungry for simplified wireless connectivity. Lotier helps us fast-track the business development process with their extensive networks throughout Latin America and gain instant traction. The single-source nature of our offering helps position us well to deliver innovation, performance and flexibility to this exciting market and Lotier is the right partner to help us accomplish this.”

“As an industry leader in developing business opportunities for high-tech and telecommunications products and services in LATAM and Iberia, we are thrilled about this opportunity to increase the awareness and adoption of Airgain’s innovative products in the Latin American market,” said Anwar Nassar, CEO of Lotier International. “Airgain is unique in its broad portfolio of products, from its embedded modems and antennas to its asset trackers and 5G connectivity devices. Airgain’s differentiated products give us a unique offering to work with and we have the regional expertise to penetrate the Enterprise 5G market in Brazil and the rest of the LATAM region. It is the ideal partnership for us.”

