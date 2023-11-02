Mercedes-Benz Announces Strategic Alliance with Simon® to Expand High-Power Charging Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mercedes-Benz HPC North America LLC (Mercedes-Benz HPC NA) and Simon® announced a new, groundbreaking strategic relationship. Mercedes-Benz HPC NA is building a network of premium EV charging hubs in the US and Canada, and Simon® is a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations.

This agreement marks an exciting moment for both brands, each renowned for delivering unparalleled quality experiences to their customers. For Mercedes-Benz, this initiative further solidifies its commitment to support a high-quality charging experience for drivers of all EV brands that is fast, reliable, safe and close to attractive amenities. Further, this expansion of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network to Simon locations will bring hundreds of construction jobs to the communities that they’re located in.

Andrew Cornelia, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance, stating, "We're thrilled to announce this alliance with Simon, who has consistently set benchmarks in customer service delivering excellence in the retail experience across its properties nationwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering a high-quality charging experience to every driver - which extends beyond the vehicle and to the amenities and experiences that drivers can access while they charge.”

Chip Harding, Senior Vice President of Simon Media & Experiences is pleased with the addition of premier brand Mercedes-Benz to Simon’s EV charging providers, stating, “We are committed to building EV charging sites across the Simon portfolio. Moreover, we look forward to continuing that growth with Mercedes-Benz, a brand that shares our vision to deliver best-in-class experiences for customers and for the communities that we serve.”

Key takeaway from this strategic alliance is the integration of several key initiatives:

Deployment of Mercedes-Benz branded EV fast chargers at no less than 55 Simon retail properties; and, Placement of Mercedes-Benz advertising across Simon’s out-of-home media infrastructure; and, Utilization of Simon centers for Mercedes-Benz vehicle launches, vehicle displays, and test-drive opportunities where drivers already go to shop, live, work and play.

This alliance represents one of Mercedes-Benz HPC NA’s initial steps towards fulfilling its promise of expanding the EV charging map in North America through a value-based approach. Mercedes-Benz HPC NA is building charging hubs where EV drivers are and where they want to travel, thus seamlessly integrating charging into EV drivers' lives, ensuring that the brand's legacy of quality meets the practical needs of today's EV owners. And, this charging is done sustainably, using 100% clean energy.

Mercedes-Benz is continuously expanding public charging offerings to customers globally. Mercedes-Benz's initiatives to establish a high-power charging infrastructure also include the Europe-wide fast-charging network joint venture IONITY, which already comprises around 3,000 charging points, and the recently established joint venture with six other automotive OEMs to expand the North American high-power charging network. The company's own Mercedes-Benz Charging Network consisting of branded charging hubs is the next important step in the company's electrification strategy.

Both Mercedes-Benz HPC NA and Simon anticipate the transformative impact that this collaboration will have on the electric vehicle charging landscape in North America, signaling a bright future for sustainable transportation.

